Arrieta did not tell anyone about his knee injury until late in the offseason, but he returned and had an excellent first month last year, going 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA. By early July, however, he revealed that he was pitching with bone spurs in his right elbow and his results on the mound quickly went into decline. He had a 5.34 ERA in his final seven outings and he failed to get through six innings in all seven starts. In mid-August, he was shut down for the season and underwent surgery to have the bone chips removed.