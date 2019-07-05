The Phillies scored four runs on Thursday against Braves all-star righthander Mike Sorokoa, but that was not enough. Tonight they get to try their luck against Mets all-star righthander Jacob deGrom. His ERA (3.32 in 17 starts) is higher than last season but his strikeout rate (11.2 per nine innings) and walk rate (1.9 per nine innings) is identical to last year’s Cy Young Award-winning marks. On May 17, he was roughed up for six runs in Miami. Since then, deGrom has a 2.65 ERA in eight starts, with 61 strikeouts and eight walks in 51 innings. After the Phillies face deGrom, they get to face Noah Syndergaard. Good luck.