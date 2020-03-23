Answer: Thanks, Jim. This is a great question and something I did not already think about. Maybe that’s because I’m holding onto hope that the season won’t be cancelled. First, let’s imagine baseball returns on June 1. If so, I would expect that the Phillies pick up where the current schedule has them, which is how baseball reacted in 1995 when they started the season a few weeks late due to labor strife. MLB teams book flights and hotel rooms a year in advance. Ballparks book other events while the team is on the road. It would take a ton of work to rewrite the schedule. If that’s the case, Mike Trout’s return would be safe in July. But if the season is cancelled, I think they would write a whole new schedule for 2021. Next season’s interleague opponents are already set as the National League East will face the American League East and I would assume that baseball wants to keep everything on schedule.