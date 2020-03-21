"If our season goes the way we hope it's going to go, Spencer Howard is going to be pitching meaningful innings for this team in the second half of the season and maybe before that," general manager Matt Klentak said on Feb. 13. "We need to make sure he has enough innings and pitches remaining in his season to help us down the stretch. So every pitch he throws in March is a pitch he's not going to be able to throw in September."