If the first four games vs. LA are a measure, not good. The Phillies have been outscored by the Dodgers, 34-8, this season in all four losses. If the Phillies lose the next three games this week against the Dodgers, it would be the second time since 2000 that the Phillies lost seven or more times to a team outside of the National League East. The Phillies lost all seven games to the Brewers in 2015 en route to 99 losses.