Joe Girardi was not shy before Wednesday night’s 8-2 loss to the Dodgers about his habit of scoreboard watching. He’s a baseball fan, the Phillies manager said, and the scores are in his face all night. Of course he keeps an eye on what’s happening elsewhere.

So Girardi was aware that the Braves won Wednesday night on a three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, a win that pulled Atlanta even with the Phils atop the National League East.

The Phillies lost sole possession of the division lead just five days after moving into first place, and they might have lost their All-Star catcher as J.T. Realmuto is considered “day to day” while being evaluated for a concussion. First baseman Rhys Hoskins is on the injured list with a groin injury, and replacing both hitters in the lineup would be tough.

The Phils entered the series vs. L.A. riding an eight-game winning streak and a train of momentum. But that ride seems to be facing some trouble.

You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday during the season. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @matt_breen. Thank you for reading.

— Matt Breen (extrainnings@inquirer.com)

The rundown

Realmuto left Wednesday night’s game after taking two foul tips off his face mask.

Phillies reliever José Alvarado heads to the injured list with an injury that cost him two months last season.

Aaron Nola dominated the Dodgers with his curveball. Can that cure his two-strike trouble?

The Phillies should be allowed to use the modified Phillie Phanatic, a federal judge in a copyright dispute said.

Important dates

Today: Ranger Suarez starts the series finale vs. the Dodgers, 1:05 p.m.

Tomorrow: The Phillies open a three-game series vs. the Reds, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Matt Moore is expected to start the second game of the series, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday: Phillies and Reds wrap up the series, 1:05 p.m.

Monday: The Phillies are off.

Stat of the day

The Phillies have a favorable schedule down the stretch, but they will not play another home game against a division rival. The Phillies have 15 games left against teams from the National League East, and all 15 will be on the road.

According to Elias, it is the first time in a full season since 1969 — when division play was established — that the Phillies played their final division home game before September The last major-league team to conclude divisional play at home before September was Cleveland in 1999; that team played its final home division game on Aug. 1, 1999.

From the mailbag

Send questions by email or on Twitter @matt_breen.

Question: You said the Phillies need a starter for Saturday. Who will it be? — Ben D. via email

Answer: Thanks, Ben. It sounds like it will be Matt Moore against the Reds. Girardi wasn’t ready Wednesday afternoon to announce a pitcher but said Moore is the likely candidate. The Phillies don’t have many other options, as Vince Velasquez and Chase Anderson remain on the injured list.