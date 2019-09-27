My question is why would the Phillies would throw "foolish money" at Anthony Rendon? While Rendon is an outstanding talent, wouldn't signing Rendon just block the progress of Alec Bohm? If the Phillies really believe that Bohm is ready mid-2020, or even early 2021, then we don't want Rendon locked in there for the next 6 (or 13) years. The Phillies have a history of not trusting their young players (Dom Brown and others) and preferring veterans instead. They did it right with Ryan Howard when they brought in a veteran Jim Thome to play several years before Howard was ready.