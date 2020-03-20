“Like all baseball fans, we are disappointed that the season won’t be starting on time, but we hope this day-by-day simulation will provide a fun, viable substitute for the time being,” said Hal Richman, the founder of Strat-O-Matic. “And since fans have always enjoyed the control that playing Strat-O-Matic gives them, we are enlisting their help in picking the lineups and pitchers we use in the simulation. Although we don’t know how the year will unfold, there is no other game that fans trust more than Strat-O-Matic for the most accurate and realistic action, and we can’t wait to get the games started next week.”