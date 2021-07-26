Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that the Phillies intended to be buyers at Friday’s trade deadline unless “we got crushed seven games in a row, and the Mets won seven games in a row.” The Phils got crushed on Saturday before Aaron Nola pitched a gem on Sunday. So that means they’re buying.

The Phillies could use a starting pitcher, a reliever or two, and maybe a center fielder. There’s a lot for Dombrowski to address in his first trade deadline with the Phillies, and it will be interesting to see what the president of baseball operations does.

The rundown

Important dates

Tonight: Spencer Howard faces Joe Ross as the Nationals come to town, 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow: Matt Moore starts for the Phils, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: Zack Wheeler faces the Nats, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday: Vince Velasquez starts the series finale, 1:05 p.m.

Friday: MLB trade deadline, 4 p.m.

Stat of the day

Vince Velasquez has a 0.00 ERA this season against the Marlins, and his 18 consecutive scoreless innings are the most ever by a Phillies pitcher against the Marlins. But against the rest of baseball, Velasquez has a 7.15 ERA this season and a 7.74 ERA in his last 10 starts. He’s listed to start Thursday against Washington, but plans could change after Velasquez allowed six earned runs in less than three innings Saturday night and then questioned why Joe Girardi removed him early.

From the mailbag

Send questions by email or on Twitter @matt_breen.

Question: What’s your prediction for the deadline? What is Dave going to do? — Stan B. via email

Answer: Thanks, Stan. I think the Phillies will address both their rotation and bullpen, with bullpen being the bigger splash. I think Dombrowski finds a way to land Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs and add a fourth- or fifth-type starter to give the rotation some depth.