Cardinals (26-24): The Cardinals have won four straight and moved out of a wild-card spot and into second place in the National League Central. They’ll start the week with three games in Kansas City, and the Phillies should be rooting for the Cardinals. If they clean up against the last-place Royals, the Cardinals might pick up even more ground in the Central, which would give the Phillies one less wild-card team with a better record than they have to compete with.