“It’s always nice to come home,” Girardi said. “I think players enjoy playing at home because it’s somewhat of a normal life. You are in your place, you’re with your family, you’re in your own bed, you understand the ballpark and what you can do and can’t do, so I do feel it’s more of a comfort thing than anything else. But we also had a few fans and we could hear them, which was really nice and I’m very thankful for that.”