Answer: What’s up, man? I hope you are doing well, and thanks for the question. A lot of that has to do with Korkmaz being the Sixers’ best three-point shooter. I know that he struggles on defense, when teams routinely attack him. However, he gets minutes because he creates space and gives the Sixers a lift when making three-pointers. Korkmaz is shooting a career-best 39.7% on three-pointers this season and had consecutive games with 34 and 31 points this season. However, he failed to score in the following game. So I can see why some are critical, but when he’s hot, he’s hot.