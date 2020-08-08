Personally, I think the Celtics are better on the wing positions. I think they’re tougher with Marcus Smart. I’m sure that you’re aware that two-time All-Star Ben Simmons is sidelined indefinitely after suffering a temporary partial dislocation of his left kneecap on Wednesday. Without Simmons, I would say the Celtics would be favored to win the playoff series. With him, Sixers center Joel Embiid would have to play at an MVP level for Philly to win.