However, I do think people — media including — want more from the 6-foot-10, 250-pound point guard. That’s only because he shows flashes of greatness one game then takes a backseat the next. I also think the video released last summer of him shooting might have been one of the worst things that has happened for him. It created an expectation that he would launch more three-pointers this season. However, he has attempted only five. So, fair or not, there’s a sense that he isn’t living up to the type those videos created.