Let’s make this the start of a good week. The 76ers’ final game in the NBA Summer League will be Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. Like the Sixers, Off the Dribble will take a pause for the rest of the NBA offseason, and return in the fall when the Sixers hit the court.

Milestone moment for Reed

Paul Reed was ballin’. The Sixers power forward/center became the second player in NBA Summer League history to have a 20-20 game. Reed had 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in Sunday’s 99-96 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The second-year player went 11-for-17 from the field, including making 2 of 3 three-pointers. This came one night after a 14-point, 10-rebound effort in a 100-80 loss to the Boston Celtics.

“Paul was hooping tonight,” teammate Jaden Springer said. “He’s been hooping this whole summer league, but today he turned it up another notch, so it was great watching him.”

Reed got the start at center as the Sixers (2-2) went to a small lineup against the Timberwolves. He had started at power forward in the first three summer games.

One has to wonder if the Sixers will move him back to forward after his successful outing.

“I’m comfortable playing any position, really, but I ain’t gonna lie: I like playing the five because I get to bang,” Reed said. “At the same time, I like playing the four, because I know out on the perimeter, dudes can’t really guard me like that.”

Joe suffers knee injury

Second-year shooting guard Isaiah Joe left the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game with the Sixers called a left knee injury. The sharpshooter injured the knee while driving to the basket. After remaining on the floor for a couple of minutes, he got up and limped to the locker room in obvious pain.

Important dates

Tuesday: Sixers vs. Utah Jazz, 3:30 p.m., NBA Summer League, NBA TV

Sept 28: Training camp begins

Oct. 19: NBA regular season begins

Passing the rock

Question: Is there a chance Springer starts season in Delaware? — John Quinn (@Johnquinn83) on Twitter

Answer: Thanks for the question, Boss. I think we will see Springer participate in the Sixers’ training camp and preseason games. Then once the NBA G-League starts, we’ll see him being sent down to get practice reps and game reps.

Things could open up for him after an expected Sixers trade involving Ben Simmons. But as the roster stands now, it’s going to be tough for Springer to get minutes in the Sixers’ rotation.