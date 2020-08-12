KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Happy Hump Day!
For the 76ers, this represents the second consecutive day with a game. They’ll face the Toronto Raptors 6:30 p.m. today at Walt Disney World’s HP Field House. This comes after the Sixers lost, 130-117, to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the VISA Athletic Center.
Kyle O’Quinn was in no celebratory mood after nearly recording a triple-double, considering the Sixers lost by 13 points Tuesday night. However, one gets the sense that his teammates wished the seldom-used center achieved that milestone.
“KO” as they call him is one of the team leaders who constantly provides encouragement. But against the Suns, O’Quinn made his second start and just 28th appearance of the season while the Sixers rested their core players. In 32 minutes, 23 seconds of action, O’Quinn had nine points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, one point shy of a triple-double.
O’Qunn grabbed a defensive rebound with 44.7 seconds left, giving him his 10th rebound to go with nine points and 11 assists. But on the ensuing possession, Furkan Korkmaz, who wasn’t aware O’Quinn was so close to the triple-double, dribbled into a three-pointer instead of making a pass to a wide-open O’Quinn in the post.
“I don’t think that Furk knew,” he said. “I knew, but I didn’t want to look like I was trying to get it. I didn’t want to look like one of those guys running in to miss a layup just to get a rebound and put it back.
“Furk was playing the game, and I’d much rather us play in the flow.”
- Sixers fall, 130-117, to Phoenix Suns. All five of the Sixers’ season-opener starters missed the game at Walt Disney’s VISA Athletic Center.
- Joel Embiid ‘mad at the whole world’ to start the season: ‘I was not myself.’ Joel Embiid revealed that he was not comfortable after the Sixers’ offseason losses of Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick.
- With Celtics and Kemba Walker looming, Sixers need to replace Ben Simmons’ defense in a hurry. A loss to the Suns brought the Sixers one step closer to a first round matchup against the Celtics. Without Ben Simmons, it looks like a season-ending challenge.
- Observations from Sixers-Suns: Thybulle’s defense on Devin Booker, Alec Burks’ explosion, Kyle O’Quinn’s presence. Guarding Devin Booker proved to be a tough challenge for Matisse Thybulle, but Monday’s game provided a good test for the postseason.
- Al Horford gives Sixers value for playoff run with experience, toughness. Horford has played in 120 career playoff games, which is more than the rest of the Sixers’ expected nine-man rotation combined.
The Phoenix Suns starters were elated as they were surprised.
Family members provided personalized introductions before the start of Tuesday’s “road” victory over the Sixers.
The video had been used before other “home” games here at the NBA restart.
“It’s unbelievable,” Booker said. “I think the first time it caught us off-guard. All the sacrifices we make in our lives, we do it for those people.”
On this day, all of the Suns players watched the introductions and even crowded around each player during his time to be introduced.
Today: Toronto Raptors vs. Sixers at HP Field House 6:30 p.m., ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday: Sixers vs. Houston Rockets at 9 p.m., ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia
All events at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Question: Korkmaz and Raul Neto won’t play in the playoffs unless there’s an emergency, correct? — @DanWelde1 on Twitter
Answer: What’s up, Dan? Thanks for asking a question. That is correct about Neto. Right now, Shake Milton and Alec Burks are ahead of him in regards to the point guard depth chart. However, Korkmaz has been the first man off the bench in recent games and will be in the rotation. Now, his minutes could be slashed if he struggles defensively. But he’s in the rotation at the moment.