If everybody (excluding Ben Simmons) is healthy for the playoffs, it still may be difficult for Mike Scott to earn many minutes, but the last two games he has given the Sixers a major spark off the bench. Scott is a streak shooter, but when he is hitting the three, he has value. He also brings great toughness and he played in a so-called meaningless game against the Suns like somebody who is making a pitch for some meaningful postseason minutes.