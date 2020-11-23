The Sixers’ most notable blunders occurred in the 2015 and 2017 drafts. In 2015, they selected Jahlil Okafor third overall instead of Kristaps Porzingis, who went fourth to the New York Knicks. At the time, the Sixers said they didn’t select Porzingis because his agent refused to allow him to work out for the team. But Okafor also didn’t work out for the Sixers. Porzingis is a cornerstone of the Dallas Mavericks organization and a one-time All-Star. Okafor is on his fourth NBA team, the Pistons.