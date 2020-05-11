Answer: Thanks for asking this great question, Dana. I think the NBA will postpone the draft to at least August or September, assuming play resumes this summer. Under the current format, it would be impossible to hold the draft during its schedule month of June if the teams are expected to resume this season in July at the earliest. Think about it, there are a lot of trades on draft night. But players can’t be traded at this point. Unless a player, including Saddiq Bey, is guaranteed to be a first-round pick, he should head back to college before the June 5 deadline to withdraw from the draft. In the past some underclassmen improves their draft status through strong workouts at the NBA combine and team workouts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they haven’t had the opportunity to showcase those skills. So I would go back to college unless I was a can’t-miss first-rounder.