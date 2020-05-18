Welcome to the Unhappy 68th.
This is the 68th day since the NBA regular season was suspended March 11. My expectation is the NBA will resume action later this summer. But that shouldn’t stop you from keeping up with the 76ers while we deal with the coronavirus.
By now, NBA enthusiasts should be aware the hope is for the 2019-20 season to resume at one of two locations without fans.
“I think obviously playing in front of no fans, especially our fans, isn’t ideal,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “Do I think it would water down the competitive side? I don’t.”
But it might reveal things to the television audiences. Sort of like how audiences can now hear instructions from corner men during televised UFC matches without fans.
“I think it will be almost comical like the communication with referees and the almost back and forth with players and refs,” Brown said. “Think about that. Like so much of it really is drowned out with 20,000 people that won’t be [there].”
At least they won’t have to worry about the disparity between their home and road records.
The Sixers have the league’s best home record at 29-2. Yet they are 10-24 away from the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers have lost 10 of their last 11 road games.
Twenty-two years ago today Michael Jordan was named the NBA’s most valuable player for the fifth time.
The 1997-98 MVP award tied Jordan, arguably the league’s greatest player, for the second-most with Bill Russell. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named MVP a record six times.
Jordan averaged 28.7 points and 1.7 steals in what was his final season as a Chicago Bull. The Bulls concluded that season with a third straight NBA title and sixth in eight seasons.
The final two episodes of the 10-part documentary on Jordan’s career and the Bulls’ 1997-98 season aired Sunday night on ESPN. Jordan was presented the award on May 19, 1998 before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Question: When are the Sixers returning to the workout facility?— @John_Dee14 (Twitter)
Answer: That’s a great question. The team’s practice facility is in Camden, and New Jersey has opened up golf courses and will reopen construction projects, retail stores and beaches. However, the Sixers want to continue monitoring what’s going on in the state and at other NBA practice facilities before re-opening.