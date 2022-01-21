Just less than three weeks and counting until the NBA trade deadline passes and the landscape for a Ben Simmons deal has changed. It seems as though half the league has been floated in trade speculation while Joel Embiid has carried the Sixers to relevancy in the East.

Sixers president Daryl Morey says dealing Simmons before the Feb. 10 trade deadline is “less than likely,” but that’s not going to stop us from going through some of the many scenarios that might make sense in ridding Philly of the disgruntled point guard.

Should the Sixers trade Simmons by the deadline or wait until the summer to potentially get the best deal possible?

Early Birds

Jalen Hurts might have gotten the vote of confidence from the Eagles for 2022, but there are plenty of decisions to make on others players. That includes defensive end Brandon Graham, the Eagles’ longest-tenured player, and 10-year veteran offensive lineman Brandon Brooks. Both players went down with season-ending injuries in Week 2. General manager Howie Roseman discussed their futures and appeared to be much more tame in his outlook on one of them. There’s no doubt how the Eagles feel about All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who is contemplating retirement at age 34. Coach Nick Sirianni sent him a special gift hoping to convince him to stay.

Extra Innings

Jimmy Rollins’ Hall of Fame candidacy is debatable (we’ll find out how he did in his first year on the ballot when the voting results are announced on Tuesday night), but you can’t deny that he had some Cooperstown-worthy moments in his career. None were bigger than his legendary walk-off hit against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2009 National League Championship Series that propelled the Phillies to their second straight World Series. “You could feel the place shake,” Ryan Howard remembers. Howard, Rollins, Chase Utley and more look back on that magical night.

Add “radio announcer” to the Phillies’ list of offseason needs. Kevin Frandsen is leaving to take the Nationals’ TV job.

Off the Dribble

There has been plenty of buzz around Ben Simmons and the 76ers as the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches. But while the rumors have swirled, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey might have put a damper on some of the rumors that Simmons could be traded as part of the yearly flurry of deals.

Morey, speaking on The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic, said he expects Simmons to remain with the team after the trade deadline. Asked if he expected a deal, Morey responded, “I think it’s less likely than likely. But, you know, hopefully I’m wrong. Like, look, it won’t be from a lack of trying.”

Next: The 76ers play the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Center, presenting MVP candidate Joel Embiid with his latest opportunity to wow home fans.

On the Fly

Trading places. Thursday’s Flyers game meant reunions for two players: Jake Voráček and Cam Atkinson.

The two wingers, who were traded for each other this summer, played against their former teams Thursday night when the Flyers hosted the Blue Jackets. Voráček and Co. got the better of it, handing the Flyers their 10th straight loss.

Voráček , who played 10 years in Philadelphia and ranks fifth in career assists and 10th in career points, called the city “one of the best sports towns in the world” and said “it’s gonna hold a special place in my heart.”

Atkinson also played 10 seasons with his previous team and said he was excited to see some old friends and catch up with his former teammates and coaches. The Flyers winger says he plans “on living in Columbus when I’m done playing hockey.”

While Atkinson leads the Flyers in goals with 15, Voráček is third on the Blue Jackets with 25 points, making it a rare example of a trade that worked out for both parties.

Next: The Flyers hit the road Saturday to take on the Buffalo Sabres at 1 p.m. (NBCSP). The game will mark Rasmus Ristolainen’s return to Buffalo, where he played for eight seasons.

Fleet Street

OK, it’s not quite as if the Sixers were looking to trade Joel Embiid, but then again, Kacper Przybylko was the Union’s top goal scorer last season. This past season also featured the most successful MLS playoff run in Union history, yet now, indications are that Przybylko is on the move in a trade to another MLS team. Jonathan Tannenwald has the latest news.

Worth a look

Remember when Kobe Bryant was held scoreless for a summer? Neither did Mike Jensen, who learned a lot about the NBA legend’s Philadelphia journey from Mike Sielski’s new book.

A new member of the Crew: Chris Donovan, the second Drexel soccer player to be drafted in the MLS, is getting to work with his new team, Columbus.

What you’re saying

We asked you Thursday if you would trade Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for a package centered around Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and Tyrese Haliburton. Here are a few of your responses:

“Absolutely make the trade and free up a lot of salary space. Get younger as a team as well. Sign a huge piece in the offseason as [the Joel] Embiid window of a top tier career has a short shelf life.” — Bob H.

“Buddy Hield does not play defense. Harrison Barnes is a good player and might replace Harris, who can’t make a shot these days. I can’t see that this makes the team better. And any trade cannot include [Matisse] Thybulle.” — Daniel W.

“I would not. That trade is not a real help to get us a championship.” — Joe B.

