Claude Giroux played 1,000 games, racked up more than 900 points, and earned seven All-Star games in 15 seasons with the Flyers, ranking among the franchise’s leaders in almost every key category. The only thing missing from his résumé? Lord Stanley’s Cup.

After Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers, the eventual Presidents’ Trophy winners, in March, many thought this year would be his best chance to finally lift that elusive Cup. That proved to be wishful thinking, as the Panthers were eliminated Monday night after being swept by the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Giroux, who had eight points in 10 playoff games, has been a very good player and at times a great player throughout his career, writes Mike Sielski, but the reality is Giroux will retire in a few years as a player who never was the primary reason a team hoisted the Cup. Those chances have come and gone. And with the 34-year-old Giroux set to become an unrestricted free agent, he’s running out of chances to win one at all.

An infusion of talent for Eagles defense

For his second season with the Eagles, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have some new players to work with. It wasn’t always a sure thing that he wouldn’t get a head coaching job elsewhere, but with the Eagles he’ll now have a group that includes highly regarded additions at defensive line, linebacker, and in the secondary. Gannon expects that the addition of versatile players will help the defense improve.

The current group also includes defensive end Josh Sweat, who missed the wild-card loss against Tampa Bay because of an emergency procedure, and he discussed his internal bleeding publicly for the first time Tuesday. He seems to be doing well now, and he too is focused on getting better on the field next season.

Mickey Moniak watch

Mickey Moniak isn’t trying to be anyone other than Mickey Moniak, even if some fans are counting on him being a savior. He made his debut with double-A Reading on Tuesday as part of a rehab stint in his return from a broken bone in his right hand. With his major league team struggling to find an answer in center field, the time is right for a long-awaited breakthrough for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft.

The Phillies have tried six players in the leadoff spot, combining for a .236 on-base percentage, good for second-worst in baseball. But they’re counting on someone clicking eventually at the top of the lineup.

The team and pitcher Zach Eflin avoided salary arbitration with a one-year, $5.7 million deal plus a 2023 mutual option.

The Phillies could not avoid a wrenching loss on Tuesday night, though. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give them the lead ... and then the Braves walked off with a win.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Atlanta at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (4-2, 4.12 ERA) will start against Braves right-hander Charlie Morton (3-3, 4.95).

Come on down ... Torts?

The Flyers are in the process of looking for their next coach. On Tuesday, a second candidate was confirmed, as it was revealed that John Tortorella recently interviewed for the opening.

The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Columbus Blue Jackets has an impressive résumé, but there also are reasons for caution. Olivia Reiner looks at Tortorella’s past and what some former players have said about his coaching style.

Prospects discuss their meetings with Sixers

NBA hopefuls tried to make an impression last week at the draft combine in Chicago, and the 76ers met with several of them. Gina Mizell talked with six prospects who interviewed with the team, and the players discussed their selling points.

Worth a look

Louisville nabs Wagner: Louisville added a Wagner on Tuesday, even though it probably wasn’t the one fans were hoping for. The Cardinals hired former star Milt Wagner as director of player development and alumni relations. Wagner’s hire could be big news, as his grandson D.J. is the No. 1 high school recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to choose between Louisville and Kentucky.

Straight F: How did outgoing St. Joseph’s president Mark Reed do in his seven years on Hawk Hill? In short, not well. Mike Jensen analyzes Reed’s tenure and looks at how a once-proud basketball school has fallen on hard time so quickly.

Staying home: Guards Grace O’Neill and Maggie Grant led Archbishop Carroll to an undefeated season in Catholic League play and both are headed for Division I. Joey Piatt on the two close friends and why each elected to stay in Philadelphia for college.

