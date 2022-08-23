Eagles players, along with the rest of the NFL, face the second of the mandated cut days today, Aug. 23. Teams should have their rosters trimmed from 85 to 80 players by 4 p.m.

The Eagles will need to cut five players by deadline. While those decisions may seem rather clear-cut, tougher decisions await Nick Sirianni and Co. as they work toward naming a final 53-man roster. Teams will have to cut from 80 players down to 53 by next Tuesday. It’s a big jump to go from cutting five players to cutting 27.

Which players have made a claim to make the team and which could be in trouble?

The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino has been projecting the Eagles’ roster all summer long and has his latest update on the heels of Sunday’s preseason win over the Cleveland Browns.

Sunday’s 21-20 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns was a mixed bag for the Eagles, who struggled in some areas but showed growth in others.

One of the biggest winners was wide receiver Deon Cain, who led the Eagles with five catches and 66 yards. The former sixth-round pick has made a strong case to make the Eagles’ final 53-man roster, emerging as one of backup quarterback Gardner Minshew’s favorite targets over the past few weeks.

Jeff McLane has more on Cain and what else we learned from the Eagles’ preseason win.

Bryson Stott looked like a different hitter when he had two strikes on him. That much was obvious to Jean Segura when the Phillies second baseman was watching games while rehabbing at Lehigh Valley. His stance got wider and he ripped line drives all over the field. So why wasn’t the Phillies rookie using that same approach all the time? The veteran Segura challenged his rookie teammate to give it a shot for 10 at-bats, and it paid off immediately.

Harper hits again! Well, not yet for the Phillies, but he’s up for assignment at Lehigh Valley if you want to check out how his swing has held up.

All season long, these Phillies have faced adversity and found a way to bounce back. They did it again against the Reds.

Marcus Hayes believes in these Fightin’ Phillies.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Reds at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

In the Premier League, it’s got to be Leeds, of course, with former Union player Brenden Aaronson already making waves there. But since there are different levels for soccer in England, spare a thought for Wrexham, a tiny Welsh club that competes in the National League, four levels down from Premier. The club is part owned by a Philadelphia native son, Rob McElhenney.

A legend is leaving: Fencing coach Nikki Franke set a standard and began an era at Temple that has been maintained for years.

Billy pulpit: Mike Jensen believes step one to successful college coaching is recruiting, and St. Joseph’s men’s coach Billy Lange needs time now to implement the next step.

Philly GOAT: A legend was on the mound in Citizens Bank Park this past Sunday, but unfortunately for the Phillies, longtime local anchor Jim Gardner was only there for the ceremonial first pitch.

Trivia Tuesday

Certain Eagles players have semi-hidden athletic talents — can you name the one who can ride a unicycle? Without checking the Internet for help, send us your answer: sports.daily@inquirer.com.

A) Boston Scott

B) DeVonta Smith

C) Gardner Minshew

D) Dallas Goedert

