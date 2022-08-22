Eagles coach Nick Sirianni elected to sit a majority of his starters during the second preseason game Sunday in Cleveland.

The reserves carried the Eagles to a 21-20 victory over the Browns, and the second- and third-stringers provided the coaching staff with a quality look at the team’s depth and talent.

“I really felt like we got two good days of work,” Sirianni said. “We really look at those joint practices like a game. How often do you play a game Thursday and Friday, then come back and play a game again on Sunday? It’s a controlled game setting. You get what you want out of it.”

NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their active roster for the start of camp. Roster cutdown dates follow each week of the preseason. The Eagles must reduce their roster to 80 players by Tuesday, with the final cut to a 53-man active roster by Aug. 30.

Later this week, the Eagles will travel to Miami, where they will hold two joint practices with the Dolphins along with the final preseason game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, The Inquirer will provide updates on 53-man roster projections.

Quarterback (3)

Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett

Sinnett’s touchdown completion to Olympian hurdler and wide receiver Devon Allen netted 59.6 yards in air distance, according to NextGenStats. It was the longest completed pass by any NFL quarterback in the preseason. This isn’t the first time Sinnett has popped on film either. Last summer as a member of the Dolphins, Sinnett lit up the Bengals to the tune of 342 passing yards and two touchdowns. That performance was referenced by Sirianni last fall when the team acquired Sinnett. The Eagles only kept two quarterbacks last year on the initial 53-man roster, but Roseman might not want to take a chance at letting Sinnett slip through waivers. The last time the Eagles retained three quarterbacks on cut day was 2018, when they kept Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld.

Running back (3)

Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

Jason Huntley flashed his speed and agility earlier in camp, but he wasn’t able to pull off any spectacular gains against the Browns reserves. Meanwhile, Scott and Gainwell, who each missed the preseason opener with separate injuries, both showed out in Week 2. The duo handled the first two series, combining for 21 rushes, 79 yards and two touchdowns (one each). For perspective, the Eagles kept three running backs on cut day last year, and then elevated Jordan Howard from the practice squad later in the season when they needed additional depth.

Wide receiver (6)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Deon Cain

Britain Covey has an outside shot at making the team as a returner, but Cain certainly made his case on Sunday. He executed a variety of technically-sound routes, finishing with a game-best five catches and 66 receiving yards. Greg Ward is loved across the NovaCare Complex, but he’s missed a majority of camp with a nagging toe injury. A mix of Covey, Ward, and/or Cain could shake this depth chart up if the Eagles find a suitor for Reagor, their first-round pick from 2020.

Tight end (3)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll

Although he didn’t play in preseason Week 2, it was an encouraging sign for Grant Calcaterra to return to practice after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. Regarding the depth fits behind Goedert, there’s more leeway at clinching a spot following the trade of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Sirianni has occasionally praised Noah Togiai throughout the summer. He hauled in both of his targets against the Browns.

Offensive line (9)

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll

The Eagles truly boast one of the best offensive lines in football. The group’s depth is astounding, and it could prove to be worthwhile at some point this season. If Roseman elects to keep 10 offensive linemen, Jack Anderson is an obvious candidate considering his positional versatility — similar to many of his offensive line teammates.

Defensive line (9)

Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, Marlon Tuipulotu

Similar to Dillard, Tuipulotu was living in the gym this past offseason. His efforts are evident when watching him shed blockers, especially in the run game. Jackson also has flashed as one of the better players in camp. Just like its counterparts in the trenches, the depth at defensive line is quite impressive.

Linebacker (7)

Haason Reddick, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Kyron Johnson, Shaun Bradley

The toss-up here is Patrick Johnson, the seventh-round pick from 2021, who is having a nice summer. Taylor struggled with finishing tackles in preseason Week 2, but he’s apparently shown enough to secure his spot behind lead interior linebackers Edwards, White, and Dean. If the Eagles elect to go with eight, Patrick Johnson could squeeze onto the roster alongside Kyron Johnson (no relation), a Day 3 pick from the 2022 draft.

Cornerback (6)

Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe

Bradberry sustained a groin injury during practice last week, but the Eagles expect him to be ready for Week 1 at Detroit. Jobe put on quality tape against the Browns. He finished with a game-best seven tackles and recorded at least one pass defensed. The former Alabama cornerback is quickly building a reputation as one of the Eagles’ top reserves at defensive back. He’s also flashed on special teams, which surely pleases Sirianni and coordinator Michael Clay.

Safety (4)

Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, Andre Chachere, K’Von Wallace

Jaquiski Tartt was a late addition to the camp roster. At the time, it seemed like a no-brainer addition by Roseman considering Tartt’s experience with the 49ers paired with the lack of quality depth at the position. But Tartt hasn’t done much to stand out, and Wallace has been heating up. Chachere, one of the Eagles’ preferred gunners on special teams, whiffed on a potential sack, but he made a pretty touchdown-saving tackle on Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs at the 1-yard line near the end of the first half.

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

No changes here.