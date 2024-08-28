Eagles roster cuts 🏈 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tuesday’s roster cutdown day didn’t bring too many surprises. But there were a few notable takeaways of who the Eagles decided to keep on the initial 53-man roster, including defensive back James Bradberry.

Coming off a rough season at cornerback, Bradberry’s spot had been in question while he was transitioning to safety. But general manager Howie Roseman explained that the 31-year-old’s experience is valued, with a roster loading up at cornerback and safety.

Bradberry — along with other bubble players — may have cleared a noteworthy hurdle by making the initial roster, but there’s still potential for him to end up elsewhere in the coming days and weeks.

Don Money hit the first home run at Veterans Stadium the day it opened in 1971. On Monday, his grandson, Buddy Kennedy, who grew up in Millville as a Phillies fan, was called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Now, there’s another Phillie in the family.

The Phillies are getting into the football spirit. Around this time last summer, the team came up with an unusual way to decide their fantasy football draft order. They stuck a flag in center field and took turns hitting off a tee at home plate. Whoever got closest to the flag — or the pin — would get the first pick. On Tuesday, it was a similar kind of shenanigans.

Aaron Nola was dominant on the mound against the Astros Tuesday night, pitching seven scoreless innings as the Phillies shutout Houston to win their fourth straight game.

Next: The Phillies take on the Astros today at 4:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Other interesting moves from Tuesday: the Eagles placed rookie receiver Ainias Smith on injured reserve, enabling them to leave him off the initial roster while also being able to activate him midseason. It’s a new rule, and Roseman and the Eagles used it to their advantage.

And the Eagles decided to cut sixth-round draft pick Dylan McMahon, a center who could be headed to the practice squad assuming he’s not snapped up by another team. With Brett Toth also not making the initial roster, there’s no obvious backup center behind Cam Jurgens.

As columnist David Murphy reminds us, thank goodness roster cutdown day has arrived because now the attention can turn to the real team. There are four underrated questions that the Eagles face.

Many are familiar with Andre Drummond, who played with Sixers in the 2021-22 season before he was traded to the Nets in the blockbuster James Harden deal. Drummond spent the next two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Last season, he averaged 8.4 points and nine rebounds over 79 games. Here’s what The Chicago Tribune beat writer saw from the veteran center.

The departures of José Andrés Martínez and Damion Lowe certainly don’t help the Union as they resume their regular season tonight against the Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m., free on Apple TV). It leaves manager Jim Curtin with just two starting-caliber centerbacks. Nathan Harriel is the No. 3 option.

‘Part of you’: Becoming a Paralympian made Temple rower Gemma Wollenschlaeger proud of who she is. Multiyear deal: Jason and Travis Kelce have finalized a nine-figure deal to move their podcast to Amazon.

Which Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was cut by the Eagles in 2015?

Answer: B) Tim Tebow — Stephen T. was first with the correct response.

What you’re saying about Phillies’ postseason standings

What are the Phillies’ chances of earning a first-round bye in the playoffs?

Three things have to happen for the Phillies to earn a first round bye.#1: Ranger Suarez needs to be the dominant pitcher he was in his first 10 starts.#2: They need to learn how to play “small ball” when the situation dictates it.#3: They need to either send Stubbs to the minors and replace him with Marchan, or make him a coach. Otherwise they are wasting a valuable roster spot. — Stephen T.

Ask this again next week after the Houston-Atlanta homestand. Right now the NL is like the far turn at Churchill Downs, with five teams within a length, so to speak. Five teams have between 75 and 78 wins, and any of them is capable of a big stretch run. I’d say yes, the Phillies win or place, thanks to the return of Ranger and Sanchez, but it will be close. — Joel G.

Lots of things factor in to getting a first round bye. First and foremost is that everyone stays healthy. Great pitching down the stretch is important. That includes the oft times inconsistent bullpen. And lastly that Thomson makes the correct decisions with his lineup. If they keep playing like they have been it should happen. — Kathy T.

If they play up to their potential they get a bye. If they swing for the fences on every pitch, they get beat by the Braves. — Bill M.

To earn a first round bye the Phillies have to win the NL East and stop the Braves from taking it for the 7th consecutive year. Even though they have really struggled since the AS Game I think they have an excellent chance. They seem to be emerging from their hitting slump and starting to show signs of coming back. Harper, Nick, Marsh, and others are looking good. There could be problems with starting pitching unless Walker can pull it together and possibly a return by Turnbull. The relief guys are strong and I think can carry the team if the starters are not 100%. I think these last two games with the “Cheaters” and then the four games with the Braves will give us a really good indication as to how things will be in September. — Everett S.

