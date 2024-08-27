Jason and Travis Kelce land nine-figure ‘New Heights’ deal with Amazon

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Jason and Travis Kelce have some new news — a lucrative new partnership with Amazon.

The Kelce bothers have finalized a multi-year deal for more than $100 million to move their New Heights podcast to Amazon’s Wondery, the company announced Tuesday. The exact terms of the deal weren’t immediately known.

Fans — 92 percenters, as their known — won’t notice much different about the show, but beginning Wednesday with the Season 3 debut, Wondery will have exclusive rights to sell ads and distribute the podcast. The show will still be available on various podcasting services, and video will still appear on YouTube, where New Heights has over 2.4 million subscribers.

Wave Sports + Entertainment, which New Heights has partnered with since its 2022 launch, will continue to provide production services.

During football season, New Heights is among the top sports podcasts on both Apple and Spotify. The show has also won a ton of awards, including being named podcast of the year at iHeartMedia’s 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.

New Heights has been tremendously successful since its launch, but its popularity took off after Travis Kelce began dating music superstar Taylor Swift, and tidbits about their blossoming relationship began trickling out on the show. The couple vacationed together in Rhode Island last weekend with Jason and his wife, Kylie.

“We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons,” the Kelce brothers said in a statement. “We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership.”

Jason Kelce is certainly keeping busy after having retired from the Eagles. In addition to the podcast, he will make his debut as an ESPN analyst on Monday Night Countdown when the Monday Night Football season kicks off Sept. 9 with the New York Giants taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Eagles fans will see him in Week 2, when the Birds face the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener at the Linc on Sept. 16.

“My brother and I grew up watching Monday Night Football, glued to the television waiting for it to start. We’d be in the locker room excited to get out there in primetime as players. I know what’s going on in those guys’ heads. And now to still be able to take part in that as an analyst, I’m really excited,” Jason Kelce said at ESPN’s upfront presentation in May.

He is filling the slot held last season by former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, who was let go in a cost-cutting move. Returning to Monday Night Countdown alongside Kelce are Scott Van Pelt, Marcus Spears, and Ryan Clark.

Kelce has also landed countless commercial endorsements, ranging from Wawa to General Mills to Buffalo Wild Wings, and has been making headlines with just about everything he does, including going to the Paris Olympics and investing in a beer brand. With his new podcast deal, that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.