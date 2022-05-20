Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was busy upgrading the roster this offseason on both sides of the ball. In fact, the longer you look at the infusion of talent, the more this team looks like it can be a contender for the Super Bowl.

Of course, there is a big if, and he wears No. 1. Jalen Hurts has more talent around him than any Eagles quarterback since Donovan McNabb, making it clear where the bar lies in his third season. David Murphy contends that Hurts doesn’t need to win the Super Bowl this season, but he must make the Eagles look like they are capable of winning one. That’s because they are, and the only question is Hurts.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Will Jalen Hurts be good enough in 2022 to make the Eagles a Super Bowl contender? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

As of Friday, May 27, it will have been 47 years, or 17,168 days, or 411,744 hours, since the Flyers last won the Stanley Cup.

Why? Mike Sielski talked with people around the NHL to try and pinpoint why a team that won two Cups in its first decade of existence has found itself amid such a barren run. To make matters worse, as Sielski writes, given the current construction of the roster, there’s no reason to believe the drought will end anytime soon.

On the more immediate front, the Flyers are looking for their next head coach and Barry Trotz is the first confirmed candidate. Giana Han analyzes how Trotz would fit with the Flyers’ needs.

Do you think the Flyers will win a Stanley Cup in the next 20 years? 👍 👎

Next: Look for part two of Olivia Reiner’s three-part draft series on the top available prospects for the Flyers at pick No. 5.

Keith Maguire bought a Phillies hat for $36 when he entered Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. He left hours later with a different hat signed by Bryce Harper and a great story that went viral. From the dugout, Harper spotted Maguire’s hat and called out to his buddy Gavin McHugh, “Yo, bro, I want your buddy’s hat. Can we swap?” Harper tossed his signed hat to McHugh, who passed it on to Maguire, an exchange that was caught on the Phillies TV broadcast and went viral from there.

Harper was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game after receiving an injection in his sore elbow on Sunday, but the hope is he’ll be back on Friday.

The Phillies’ bats went quiet again in their finale against the Padres as they were shut out for the second time in the series.

Next: The Phillies open a home series against the Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Ranger Suarez (4-1. 3.72 ERA) will go against Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (2-3, 3.00).

Our beat writers liked the James Bradberry signing. There seems to be a fit with Jonathan Gannon’s system. He can offer credible pass coverage. And the Eagles needed another cornerback, since the likes of Zech McPhearson and Tay Gowan remain unproven. The biggest thing about this signing, though, is that it signals the Eagles are in win-now mode.

Jalen Duren didn’t participate in the NBA draft combine in Chicago, opting not to provide measurables or entertain interviews. That won’t have any bearing on the Memphis star and Delaware native’s status with teams, however, as it has become customary for top prospects to sit out on the process.

What could have some impact is the opinion of NBA scouts and difference-makers. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey polled league insiders on Duren, learning what they view as the pros and cons of selecting him as a first-round pick.

Worth a look

‘It’s our reality’: The traffic stop and search of the Delaware State women’s lacrosse team’s bus has led to players speaking out, a civil-rights complaint, and calls for change in the lacrosse community.

SEC or WWE? You can argue legality and morality with the mud slinging between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, but let’s just focus on how the drama is pure fun to witness.

What you’re saying about Howie Roseman

We asked you what you think about the job the Eagles general manager has done this offseason.

I was never a fan of Howie but he did a great job in this offseason. — Bob B.

I think Howie has done a very good job this time around as opposed to the last round the past couple of years. Like all things on this earth and the universe, cycles occur. This cycle Howie has done well. Thank God. — Andrew G

Roseman’s done very well and Laurie’s paying for it! Hurts is the wild card. — Kenneth S.

Howie Roseman appears to have made up for having given up too much draft capital to make headlines and calling attention to himself with excellent free agent signings. However, a big question at the safety position leaves him still at a B+ grade. — Ellen G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Alex Coffey, Keith Pompey, Matt Breen, Mike Sielski, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Mike Jensen, Giana Han, and Isabella DiAmore.