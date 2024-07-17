🏀⚽⚾ The first 24 | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s been quite the hectic 24 hours, one that began with the sobering news that Sixers great Joe Bryant, father of local legend Kobe Bryant, passed from a massive stroke at age 69.

But we also learned that the Union got Andre Blake back in goal after missing 14 games with a groin and subsequent knee injury. The MLB All-Star Game was last night and before it, we learned of a few area baseball standouts who received an opportunity to get to The Show one day.

Suppose that’s a glass-half-full kinda day.

Listen, if you have some time this morning, this story from Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski on Megumi Field, is worth a second cup of coffee. Field is a unique athlete from our area competing in an even more distinctive sport in a few days at the Summer Games in Paris. The story of how she got to this point, however, isn’t short on surprises, we promise you that.

Enjoy today, Philly. ✌🏽

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Last night Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Alec Bohm — became the first trio of Phillies infielders to start an All-Star Game since Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose, and Manny Trillo in 1982.

They represented. Exiting the game in the top of the sixth inning, each player had one hit, including a double down the left-field line for Harper in the third inning. Turner singled in the third inning; Bohm singled in the fifth.

Harper just missed a homer on his last swing, sending a 391-foot fly ball to the warning track in the sixth inning. If you didn’t see it, here’s what you missed.

The age-old chatter about relievers needing to have defined roles to thrive? The Phillies have turned it all on its ear with All-Stars Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman.

Bryce Harper has already made it known he’d like to play in the Olympics with other major leaguers. He’d also like the All-Star Game to return to players wearing their own team’s uniforms. He just might have his wishes granted.

The Phillies completed their draft on Tuesday with rounds 11-20 and went with all college pitchers. The Philly area was well represented on Day 3 of the draft. Check out our roundup of all the local players picked.

Next: The Phillies are off until Friday when they open a series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. (NBCSP).

KJ Martin wasn’t sure he wanted to come back to the 76ers. But after a season where he struggled to find minutes, the “roster was open” as the Sixers entered free agency with a blank slate. He decided to come back on a two-year, $16 million deal with designs on playing a major role for a team lacking depth at the power forward position. Martin played with Paul George, the Sixers’ big acquisition this summer, as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. And he spent last season getting acquainted with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey after being dealt to Philly as part of the James Harden blockbuster. “It just felt like the right situation,” he said.

In a season that has been left wanting for more, the one highlight for the Union is waiting in the wings is a 14-year-old homegrown phenom.

Cavan Sullivan, the Union’s biggest-ever transfer could get his first MLS senior-level start tomorrow as Union coach Jim Curtin is placing Sullivan on the 20-man roster for tonight’s game against New England at Subaru Park. It’s unlikely Cavan enters, but it should get fans excited about the late July start of the Leagues Cup, a tournament that makes for the perfect timing — and exposure — to trot out the wunderkind.

Also, a reminder in case you scrolled past the top, but three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake is back in the lineup. We have a detailed rundown of both courtesy of Inquirer writer Ben Istvan.

Next: The Union host New England tonight at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass).

Worth a look

Cheryl’s conundrum: Does Team USA women’s basketball coach and La Salle alum Cheryl Reeve tarnish her own success leaving Caitlin Clark off the roster? Mike Sielski opines. Speed drills: Meet the pit crew team that transitioned from the college gridiron to NASCAR’s tracks, including Pocono Raceway. What to draw from it: In its last tune-up before the Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team ended with a less-than-satisfying result.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Which Phillie had two hits and scored two runs in the infamous 7-7 All-Star Game tie in 2002?

Answer: B. Jimmy Rollins. Tom L. was first with the correct response.

What you’re saying about Hall of Fame chances

We asked you: Which current Phillie has the best chance of becoming a Hall of Famer and why? Among your responses:

Bryce Harper, hands down. His skills, his home run prowess, his bonding with Philly fans, his loyalty to his teammates, and their admiration for him, all make him a no-brainer. Plus, he just downright deserves it! A World Series win would be the cherry on top, to be sure, but he is Cooperstown-bound regardless. — Noah B.

Bryce Harper. Simply put he is leader on and off the field and not a selfish player. — David M.

Right now the only Phillies I can see with a possibility for the Hall are Bryce and Turner. Bryce has a lifetime .282 average with 327 home runs and 950 runs batted in. Trea is at .299 with 161 home runs and 542 rbi’s and 272 stolen bases. Neither is in the Willie Mays or Hank Aaron stat circle, but both at 31 can still have a number of very good years ahead of them. On the pitching side I think Aaron Nola at 31 with a 101-75 record has a chance too. I think Alex Bohm at 27 could get there if he continued to play like he is now for the rest of his career. — Everett S.

It’s Harper of course. The face of the Phillies franchise will have an amazing career to look back on. Multiple MVP wins and hopefully a WS and Gold Glove win this year. There are other Phillies possibly deserving also but this one’s a no-brainer. — Kathy T.

