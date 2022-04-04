The end is here for the coaching career of Michael William Krzyzewski and if indeed Jay Wright is picking up Coach K’s mantle as the longest-tenured active coach of a top respected program, then there is a certain irony to the fact that both of them went out at the same stage of the Final Four.

Now Kansas and North Carolina move on, programs storied in their own ways, to settle the national college title.

For the women, however, the champions are standing tall. Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks did not so much compete against UConn as they steamrolled them, jumping out to an early lead and keeping a foot on the throttle all game long.

It was a superlative performance, worthy of the duo crowned coach and player of the year.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport

Tell us which team you believe will win the men’s NCAA title and why: sports.daily@inquirer.com

Early Birds

For various reasons — and a torn Achilles in Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo’s case will do the trick — the stocks of some talented NFL draft prospects are falling. Should the Eagles, known to like drafting based on high ceilings, take a chance on those players this year? Beat writer EJ Smith gives his thumbs up or thumbs down on the prospects.

Extra Innings

Former first overall draft pick Mickey Moniak has been one of the best stories in Phillies camp. He has changed the narrative of his career from potential bust to 2022 contributor with a five-homer spring. Aside from his work with new hitting coach Kevin Long, Moniak attributes much of his success to journaling on a regular basis. “I think it’s allowed me to figure out who I am as a person, and who I am as a baseball player.”

With Friday’s opening day looming, the guy starting on the mound in the Phillies’ first game against the Athletics looked sharp in his final spring tune-up.

Next: The Phillies travel to Tampa, Fla., to play the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. Monday.

Off the Dribble

It took a little longer than expected, but the Sixers have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs, joining the Eastern Conference elite in Miami, Boston, and Milwaukee in the crowded postseason.

How crowded? The Sixers — at fourth — sit only three games back from the Heat in first and one game back of the Bucks in second.

As is typical, Joel Embiid was the main catalyst for the Sixers’ accomplishment. In the latest game, he dominated the Cavaliers on Sunday with 44 points and 17 rebounds. And despite the recent chatter, James Harden had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for a triple-double. Not much more analysis is needed here.

Next: The Sixers play the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road as they approach the end of the regular season (NBCSP).

On the Fly

It had to be a little conflicting for Kevin Hayes to score the only shootout goal and ensure that the Flyers won against his former team, the New York Rangers. Not so much because the experienced pro has any problem scoring against his old team, however.

But the Flyers had collapsed late in their Saturday game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and this contest had all the makings of history repeating. Hayes must have wondered if his effort would make a difference. It turned out that his battling to the end set the tone for the Flyers.

Next: The Flyers play the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7p.m. (NBCSP+).

Fleet Street

The Union splashed out the most money they have ever spent on a striker this offseason and now the team is undefeated and at the top of the table in Major League Soccer. However, Mikael Uhre, the team’s big-money striker, has yet to score a goal. Due to visa issues and a slight injury, Uhre has yet to start in for the Union. Still, they are performing well in their games due to the blend of talent coach Jim Curtin has successfully combined. In their latest game, the Union cruised to victory.

Job number one for the U.S. men’s national team was always to return to the World Cup tournament, and now that the task is accomplished, the jostling for spots on Gregg Berhalter’s World Cup roster begins. For two MLS talents in particular, it means that basking in the joy of a World Cup return is short. Jonathan Tannenwald spoke with Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris about their perspectives.

Worth a Look

More Mighty Macs history: Two members of Immaculata College’s title-winning teams are now in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Give all you’ve got: Mike Sielski also covered how Collin Gillespie fought to the end in the Final Four.

History, respect and a passing of the torch: Staley and Auriemma are two coaches at the pinnacle of the women’s college game, but until Sunday, they had never faced off in a championship final.

On This Day

Part of what made Philadelphia Athletics owner Cornelius McGillicuddy, better known as Connie Mack, a successful manager for so many years was his willingness to always promote. On April 4, 1948, in response to his personal challenge, ahead of an exhibition game, Mack raced opposing Washington Senators manager Clark Griffith from third to home plate. Mack was 84 at the time, while Griffith was 78. They arrived on the field for the race together in an ambulance. There was no winner — the race was judged a dead heat.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, EJ Smith, Alex Coffey, Mike Sielski, Gus Elvin, Olivia Reiner and Mike Jensen.