Major League Baseball today will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the game’s color barrier when he started for the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Boston Braves on April 15, 1947. Among the tributes planned: Every player in MLB will wear Robinson’s No. 42 in Dodger Blue in honor of a man whose impact stretched beyond the baseball diamond.

We asked athletes, community activists, artists, and more about what Robinson’s legacy means to them.

Today also is a good time to reflect on Dick Allen, who wasn’t the first Black player in Phillies history but was their first Black star. Those closest to him say he continues to be a misunderstood legend, which has played a role in his coming up short in a bid for the Hall of Fame. But one close friend and Hollywood producer hopes that by telling his story he can play a part in changing that.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport

Do you think Dick Allen should be in the Hall of Fame? Tell us why or why not at sports.daily@inquirer.com

Extra Innings

The Phillies are one of the teams now using a wearable electronic device that sends pitch signals from the catcher to the pitcher. The intent of the device is to prevent opponents from stealing signs, but Phillies pitchers and catcher J.T. Realmuto are finding other benefits as well.

There was concern Wednesday for Jean Segura’s right wrist after he took a 95.7 mph fastball to it against the Mets. But on Thursday the worry was his right shoulder, which sidelined him against the Marlins.

The Phillies piled up plenty of hits with 11 against the Marlins, but it Miami still pulled out a 4-3 victory in the first game of a four-game set.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports Philadelphia). Zach Eflin will go against Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez.

Off the Dribble

“The work you put in when no one’s around always comes to light when you’re playing in front of thousands.” It’s a saying that has held true since the early days of Tyrese Maxey’s burgeoning basketball career, starting with his time as child working out with his father in the predawn hours.

That foundation helped Maxey endure a season as a seldom-used rookie. Instead of accepting that fate, he worked harder and morphed from a first-year player who received postgame pep talks to a rising star whom many consider a contender for Most Improved Player. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell tells the full story of Maxey’s breakout.

Next: The Sixers will play Game 1 of their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

On the Fly

Mike Yeo was happy with his team’s effort and response Wednesday, something Flyers fans have heard ad nauseam this season.

But after losing by 9-2 to the Capitals on Monday and by 4-0 to the Rangers on Wednesday, is there really such a thing as a moral victory at this point for this team? Playing hard is great and all, but as Olivia Reiner writes, at some point this group has to start showing signs of progress beyond “effort.”

Next: The Flyers are back in action Saturday in Buffalo against the Sabres at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

Fleet Street

“We did it, Jim!”

There’s no word on whether Union fans will be chanting this at Jim Curtin this weekend, but the team is at a historic moment. With a victory against Toronto, the Union will be a winning team all-time for the first time in their regular-season history. That’s a historic milestone that has them joining the company of only two other current Philadelphia pro teams (and probably not the ones you’re thinking of, either).

Perhaps the only Philadelphian happier than Joel Embiid that Cameroon’s national men’s soccer team is in the World Cup tournament is Union player Olivier Mbaizo, who helped the Indomitable Lions get there. There’s no guarantee Mbaizo will make the final World Cup roster, but he’s got a solid shot at doing so. He also points out that feisty Cameroon has played spoiler against mighty Brazil before, so the players aren’t intimidated by the presence of the team that has won multiple World Cups in their group.

Worth a Look

Consistency for Clifford: This will be the first time in quarterback Sean Clifford’s six-year Penn State career that he will have the same offensive coordinator from the year before.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Matt Breen, Charles Fox, Olivia Reiner, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell and Zech Lambert.