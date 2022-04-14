MIAMI — In the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday, Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley threw a 95.7 mph four-seam fastball that hit Jean Segura on his left wrist. Segura’s hand grew numb but felt better by Thursday morning. What has become more of an issue is his right shoulder. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Thursday that it got jammed up while Segura was trying to make a diving play. The second baseman, who has been one of the Phillies’ most consistent hitters to start to the season, is day-to-day.

Segura is not the only Phillies player sidelined with an injury. Reliever Sam Coonrod, who has been battling a shoulder strain since spring training, was moved to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Girardi said he’s still playing catch.

“He’s going to have to start spring training over, in a sense,” Girardi said. “If a guy’s just playing catch now … usually they throw bullpens before they get to spring training. It’s so he doesn’t rush and we don’t rush. We make sure we get him back 100%.”

Coonrod’s spot was filled by right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti, whose contract was selected Thursday by the Phillies. Bellatti, 30, signed with the Phillies in November. He has only 26⅔ innings of big-league experience and a 3.71 ERA over that span and a 3.77 ERA over 547 innings pitched in the minor leagues.

With right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon getting optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and Coonrod on the injured list for the long-term, two spots will open up for two right-handed relievers in the later innings.

Girardi said Bellatti could fill that role if he seizes the opportunity he has now, and Seranthony Domínguez — who has looked impressive in his three outings so far this season — is another possibility. Girardi also mentioned right-handed reliever James Norwood as an option; Norwood was reinstated off the bereavement list Thursday and is in Miami.

“We’ll give (Norwood) some time,” Girardi said. “Hopefully some soft landing spots if we can in the beginning to see where he’s at. But he’s got a big arm. He’s got a fantastic split. So he could play an important role, too.”

The velocity on Brogdon’s fastball was a few ticks lower in his outing Wednesday against the Mets. He was hitting 93-94 mph, and is normally in the 97-98 range. In the sixth inning, he gave up the two-run home run to Pete Alonso that gave the Mets an 8-1 lead.

Girardi doesn’t have a specific plan for what Brogdon will do in Lehigh Valley, but he is hopeful the time and space to regain his velocity will help him.

“We’ve seen him at 97, 98 mph,” Girardi said. “He just needs some more time to get there. And the stuff’s not where it needs to be for him to compete at a high level. Hopefully with some consistent work and a little bit more time we’ll get him back where he needs to be.”