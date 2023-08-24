Flip side | Sports Daily Newsletter

Not long after instigating a practice-ending fight, Eagles center Jason Kelce took the podium.

“I’m a little bit ashamed that it got to that level, that I did what I did. ... That’s not something that I should have done or should happen out there. It was a cheap shot,” he said.

Talk about leadership.

Meanwhile, James Harden was getting slapped with a $100,000 fine from the NBA. Why? Because he called Daryl Morey, the man who’s paid him millions, a “liar” while touring China. This came after the Sixers ended trade talks for Harden, who demanded to be dealt after opting in for the upcoming season.

Marcus Hayes takes a look at the difference between two pillars of Philadelphia sports, and the differences between them.

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff

The Eagles host the Indianapolis Colts in their final exhibition game of the summer. Join Eagles beat reporters Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, and Olivia Reiner as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

Before Tuesday’s cutdown day, there’s going to be some movement. The Eagles on Wednesday signed wide receiver Freddie Swain, who can also return kicks. Britain Covey, a wide receiver who was the Eagles’ punt returner last season, has been out recently with a hamstring injury. Will Covey be on the initial 53-man roster? The Eagles will have that and other decisions to make. The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino offers his latest roster projection ahead of the team’s preseason finale.

Next: The Eagles host the Colts in their preseason finale tonight (8 p.m., Prime Video).

Jalen Hurts: Rare Bird

Bryce Harper had his knee checked out in the fourth — and was hit by a pitch in the seventh — but when he stepped up to the plate in the ninth down three runs with two runners on, you could feel that something big was about to happen for the Phillies. Harper hit the fifth pitch he saw, a slider, toward right field. It hit the foul pole for a game-tying home run. It was his third straight game with a homer and puts him at 297 for his career. But his heroics weren’t enough to beat the Giants or give the Phillies the edge if their playoff race tightens up.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was “relieved” Bryson Stott was OK after taking a pitch to his left elbow in the second game of the series and he was in the lineup on Wednesday.

Next: After an off-day on Thursday, the Phillies open a three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

Gotham’s Sinead Farrelly recently did the unthinkable, playing in a World Cup one year removed from an eight-year absence from playing professional soccer. The story is all the more amazing when you consider the reason for Farrelly’s time away from the game, having been subject to abuse by former coach Paul Riley.

But Farrelly, a native of Havertown, called the World Cup experience a “movie,” one that she never thought possible.

“It’s been a long journey to get here, but I’m just so grateful that I stuck with it, and just having the support that I’ve had,” said Farrelly. “Because I almost feel like I’m getting to the other side of it now, and when I was in it, I wasn’t sure that was possible.”

In other local soccer news, the Union made a minor transaction Wednesday loaning little-used midfielder Richard Odada to a club in Denmark.

Next: Following a third-place finish in the Leagues Cup, the Union finally return to MLS action on Saturday at D.C. United (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, free).

Worth a look

Family ties: Bonner-Prendie football’s Ireland trip is extra special for one captain.

Taking the plunge: Here’s why the Malvern Prep water polo team swam the San Francisco Bay.

Flying high: St. Joe’s Prep head coach Tim Roken shares what it’s like to lead a highly touted football program.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Now that preseason practices are winding down, who are you most eager to see in regular-season game action for the Eagles and why? Among your responses:

I have never liked preseason football and very rarely ever watch any of the games. My number one question right now is can our running back group of Swift, Scott, Penny, Gainwell, etc adequately replace Miles Sanders. I did not like that Howie let Miles go, but I understand the thinking. We really need the running backs to make critical yardage to keep Jalen from having to run too often and expose himself to being injured. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Lochlahn March, Alex Coffey, Josh Tolentino, Jonathan Tannenwald, Joseph Santoliquito, Kerith Gabriel, and Isabella DiAmore.