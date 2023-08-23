Phillies fall to Giants in extra innings despite Bryce Harper’s ninth-inning heroics

Bryce Harper had his knee checked out in the fourth — and was hit by a pitch in the seventh — but when he stepped up to the plate in the ninth, you could feel that something big was about to happen.

Camilo Doval, in charge of protecting a three-run Giants lead, walked back-to-back batters to put runners on first and second with no outs. Harper hit the fifth pitch he saw, a slider, toward right field. It hit the foul pole for a game-tying home run. Harper has now homered in three straight games.

But despite Harper’s heroics, the Phillies lost, 8-6, to the Giants in 10 innings on Wednesday. Craig Kimbrel walked his first batter and hit the next to load the bases in the 10th, and San Francisco retook the lead on a Paul DeJong single.

With runners at the corners and one out, Johan Rojas made a diving catch, throwing the ball back to first baseman Alec Bohm for the double play. A run scored for the Giants (66-61), however, before Rojas’ throw made it to Bohm, making it 8-5.

Edmundo Sosa doubled in ghost runner J.T. Realmuto between a pair of strikeouts, but that’s all the Phillies (69-58) could muster in the bottom of the 10th as Trea Turner flied out to end the game.

There were plenty of missed opportunities on Wednesday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler used nine relievers, who combined for six walks. Despite that, the Phillies went just 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

After back-to-back homers by Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner in the sixth, the Phillies again had a chance to do some damage in the seventh. Down, 5-2, Brandon Marsh and Schwarber walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Harper then was hit on the forearm with a pitch to load the bases with two outs, but Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the inning.

In the eighth, they had another opportunity. Bohm and Marsh walked to put runners on first and second with two outs, but Sosa, pinch hitting for Jake Cave, struck out.

Tough afternoon for Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen’s first start at Citizens Bank Park since his no-hitter did not go well. Lorenzen struggled to get the job done with two outs, which was interesting, given that he hasn’t previously had that problem.

In the top of the first, he allowed a two-out solo home run to Wilmer Flores. Flores then collected a two-out RBI single in the third to make it 2-0.

Lorenzen again induced two quick outs in the fourth before walking Wade Meckler and giving up a two-run home to DeJong.

According to Baseball Savant, Lorenzen’s strikeout rate of 18.9% ranks in just the 19th percentile of all big league pitchers. And he did not induce many whiffs on Wednesday, with just four strikeouts. He allowed four runs on eight hits with three walks in 5⅔ innings. He threw 93 pitches, 57 of which were strikes.

A curious decision

Bryson Stott led off the fifth with a single, and Bohm hit a liner to Joc Pederson in left field. It looked like the ball bounced, and Pederson’s glove wasn’t under it, but the Phillies didn’t challenge the call.

If they had, there’s a chance that they could’ve scored an extra run. Realmuto subsequently hit into a fielder’s choice, and Brandon Marsh singled to move Realmuto to third. Marsh’s hit presumably would have scored Bohm.