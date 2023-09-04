Kelce’s love | Sports Daily Newsletter

You might think you know what the team went through last season, especially if you consider yourself the kind of fan who wouldn’t miss an Eagles game, whether on television or in person, all season long. But the story behind the story is that the players on the squad are often fighting battles that go far beyond whatever NFL opponents they face.

Jason Kelce, as beloved a sporting icon as any that exists in Philly, knows the toll each NFL season extracts on his body and mind. He’s trying to preserve both as much as possible in order to be there for his family in the years to come. But the siren song of the Eagles continues to call him. It’s not just the camaraderie he’s built with teammates. It’s also the temptation of playing with talented young players he truly respects, like quarterback Jalen Hurts. Sure enough, when the season after which Kelce planned to retire ended, he’d seen enough of Hurts’ potential to change his mind.

Instead of a farewell, a pair of Philly documentarians had something else — a love story for the Eagles.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The Eagles have a talented roster from top-to-bottom and appear ready to make another run. There also are some question marks on the team — specifically at punter — and some because of inexperience and newcomers who’ve yet to prove themselves. Josh Tolentino ranks the team’s position groups in order of strength.

Alec Bohm led off the seventh inning with a laser into the Brewers’ bullpen at American Family Field. It tied the game, preceded J.T. Realmuto’s go-ahead homer, and started the Phillies to a sweep-averting 4-2 victory, snapping a three-game mini-skid and preserving a 2½-game lead for the top wild card. “I owed the boys a good at-bat,” Bohm said, “after Friday night.” Ah yes, Friday night. In case you missed it, since Bohm brought it up: With the bases loaded and the Phillies leading by one run in the eighth inning, he flubbed a backhand of a routine grounder to third base. Three runs scored in the Brewers’ 7-5 victory. After the game, manager Rob Thomson expressed confidence that the error wouldn’t shake Bohm’s confidence. In past years, it would have. But the Phillies believe Bohm has matured.

José Alvarado relied on his cutter Sunday and it served him well. Here’s how an adjustment helped him regain his feel for the pitch.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in San Diego at 6:40 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (14-5, 4.05) will start against Padres left-hander Rich Hill (7-13, 5.26).

The Union’s most recent loss against Toronto could have been an excuse to slide back into mediocrity, accepting that other MLS teams flex their purchasing power and bring in Lionel Messi or Lorenzo Insigne. But the Union know that their cohesive group can take on any squad in MLS. They proved it against the New York Red Bulls.

Twenty years ago, St. Joe’s was on top of the world. They had a perfect regular season, a No. 1 ranking, and a magical run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

And on Sunday, their coach, Phil Martelli, got them back together to relieve those days.

Another legendary local coach was honored recently with induction into men’s college basketball’s Hall of Fame. Here’s a look into the meaningful moment for Herb Magee.

On the soccer field, Annalena O’Reilly is making the most of her fifth and final season at Drexel and coming in clutch for the Dragons.

Worth a look

A few views: After some time off, David Murphy had some thoughts, ranging from Jonathan Gannon to the NCAA.

On this date

In 1920, Man O’War won the 1 5/8-mile Lawrence Realization Stakes at Belmont Park by 100 lengths, the largest winning margin in modern thoroughbred racing history; world record time 2:40 4/5 for a mile and five-eighths, which broke the existing world record, set in England, by 1+3⁄5 seconds and lowered the American record by over four seconds. This world record stood until 1956, when it was broken by Man O’War’s great-grandson, Swaps.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Josh Tolentino, Scott Lauber, Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Jensen, Lochlahn March, Matt Ryan, and David Murphy.