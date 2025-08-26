Rest in peace, Jim Murray | Sports Daily Newsletter

Philadelphia fans should be grateful to Jim Murray for this much: The guy talked a young UCLA coach, Dick Vermeil, into taking over the pathetic Eagles in 1976, and the rest is Hall of Fame history.

Murray, who died Monday at age 87, was a Philadelphian through and through, and his enthusiasm about the city rubbed off on Vermeil, who was a pretty enthusiastic guy himself.

Advertisement

“Talking with Jimmy, you would have thought they won six Super Bowls in a row,” Vermeil says. “He convinced me and said I would never regret coming to Philadelphia. If I did [come here], I would live there the rest of my life.”

By January 1981, Vermeil and the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. Before then, Murray, the team’s general manager, had made an even bigger impact in another way: He was instrumental in the creation of the first Ronald McDonald House, which opened in 1974 near 40th and Spruce Streets.

Now there are more than 385 Ronald McDonald Houses in 62 countries that provide care for families with children who are seriously ill or injured. Matt Breen tells Jim Murray’s story.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What is your most inspiring Eagles or NFL story? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Andrew Painter has had his struggles at 22 years of age. The Phillies’ top pitching prospect has a 4.98 ERA in the minors in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. Jesús Luzardo knows how Painter feels: The Phillies lefty had the same surgery on his elbow at age 19.

The two native Floridians have been friends for years and train at the same facility in the offseason. Luzardo figures that Painter will be fine in the long run: “It’s just been great to watch his path, and how he’s handled it all.”

Cristopher Sánchez had an uncharacteristic outing in Phillies’ series-opening loss to New York Mets. Sánchez allowed five earned runs across 5⅓ innings, three of them coming in the fourth inning.

Next: Mets lefty Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.15 ERA) is set to face the Phillies’ Luzardo (12-6, 4.10) tonight at 7:10 (NBCSP).

When Kyle McCord threw an ugly interception Friday in the preseason game with the Jets, that probably sealed his fate with the Eagles. The team traded for Sam Howell as insurance at quarterback on Sunday and cut McCord, a rookie out of St. Joseph’s Prep and Syracuse, one day later.

The Eagles have until 4 p.m. today to trim their roster to 53 players and they got a head start on those decisions on Monday. Among the notable cuts: cornerback Eli Ricks, wide receiver Elijah Cooks, and guard Kenyon Green.

When second-ranked Penn State opens the season Saturday against overmatched Nevada, it will do so with two linebackers receiving the defensive signals, a rarity. Both Amare Campbell and Dominic DeLuca have earned it, coach James Franklin says. There is the matter of logistics, though: Only one player with green dot communication can be on the field at a time.

Temple will begin its season Saturday at Massachusetts and new coach K.C. Keeler has yet to name a starting quarterback between Gevani McCoy and the incumbent Evan Simon. Keeler has indicated that both could see the field.

Sports snapshot

What’s in a name? A colt named Big Dom won its debut at Saratoga. Hockey phenom: Sewell’s Rocco Pelosi, 16, commits to Boston College. Coming attraction: Gotham FC will return to Subaru Park for a game in October.

Marcus Hayes’ take

The Phillies will be without their ace, Zack Wheeler, until next season as he awaits a second surgery, this one to address venous thoracic outlet syndrome. Wheeler’s brothers in arms in the starting rotation have reacted to the news with some lights-out pitching, Marcus Hayes writes. The key: They’re walking as few batters as possible.

🧠 Trivia time

Who is the Phillies’ career leader in at-bats per home run with 12.6? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Mike Schmidt

B) Ryan Howard

C) Kyle Schwarber

D) Jim Thome

What you’re saying about Eagles QBs

We asked you: How do you feel about the Eagles’ depth at quarterback? Among your responses:

Good. Hurts is a proven winner, even though he still doesn’t get a lot of respect from the so-called “experts.“ Tanner McKee could start for a lot of teams. Howell is a good third stringer. I am confident. — Jack H.

Hurts gets hurt, we are “hurtin.” There will be “Trouble in River (city) and it begins with a Capital “Q” as in Quarterback. Birds’ chances of going somewhere are mostly nowhere till they search, find, and acquire, a seasoned upgrade for their backup QB corps. Last year was luck. — John B.

Probably the second best QB room the Eagles have ever had. The first being Carson Wentz who most likely would have won the League MVP and Nick Foles. Winning a Super Bowl and the game MVP for your backup QB is always going to be a hard act to follow. — Ronald R.

I think the Eagles depth at QB is a little shaky. Last season Jalen was #32 in rushing yards and the first non running back listed. With his tendency to run he will always be an injury about to happen. Tanner is a solid backup, but already with an injury so they did need to improve over what they had. Sam Howell is no Johnny Unitas. — Everett S.

Commemorate the Super Birds and feel the roar of last season all over again with “WHAT A RUN!” — The Inquirer’s championship book packed with epic stories and jaw-dropping photos from our Sports team. A must-have for every Philly fan. Grab your copy now from The Inquirer Store.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Matt Breen, Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Ryan Mack, Greg Finberg, Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Ariel Simpson.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading the newsletter. Bella will be in your inboxes on Wednesday. — Jim