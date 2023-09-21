Rise and grind | Sports Daily Newsletter

Greg Dobbs wasn’t reading the sports page — The Inquirer’s or otherwise. He wasn’t watching highlights on MLB Network.

Instead, the player once known for coming in clutch as a pinch hitter for the Phillies got into global economics. And since retiring, he’s become a financial adviser at UBS in Beverley Hills, which helps families grow their wealth. He’s the latest in our series on the 2008 champions and where they are now.

He’s no longer in baseball, but similar principles apply for Dobbs.

“The lessons I learned from baseball and being a good teammate, knowing what teamwork is, being selfless, wanting to help others,” Dobbs said. “I had to find ways to add value because I wasn’t that everyday guy. I was that complementary 24th, 25th guy. I was guaranteed a roster spot a handful of years. I had to find ways to add value other than on the field, between the lines. I wasn’t that everyday guy.

Advertisement

“I’ve taken that and I’ve incorporated that into what I’m doing now with the team that I’m with. It’s been incredible. I look back and I’m like, ‘Who would’ve thought?’”

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Who else would you like to see in our “where are they now?” series and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Rob Thomson was thinking “Drop it.” Bryson Stott was thinking “Drop it.” Garrett Stubbs was screaming “Drop it,” and for a moment, Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos thought he would. But then, just as Orlando Arcia’s fly ball fell within reach in foul territory, a voice entered his head. “[It] said, ‘Catch it and throw him out,’” Castellanos said. It was a gutsy decision, but it paid off for the Phillies, who return home with a series win over the Braves.

The Phillies are pausing their plan to pitch Michael Lorenzen right behind Cristopher Sanchez, as his struggles continue after his no-hitter.

Next: The Phillies begin their final homestead of the regular season on Friday. Ranger Suárez (3-6, 3.80 ERA) will start against Mets left-hander David Peterson (3-8, 5.22) at 7:15 p.m. (Fox 29).

The 76ers face the same question they have heard for much of the NBA offseason: What will happen with James Harden and how will they replace his production? While he struggled to score at times, Harden did not take a step back as a facilitator, utilizing his otherworldly vision to lead the NBA in assists at 10.7 per game, the fourth straight season he has averaged double-digit assists. While no current Sixer can duplicate that, the team does have players who are serviceable when slotted at point guard. The Inquirer took a look at the short list of internal options to replace Harden.

The Eagles made a move to add punt returner Britain Covey to the active roster after he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster and was called up from the practice squad for the first two games. Despite his fumble last week against the Vikings, the move showed the team’s confidence in him.

For his career performance in the victory, D’Andre Swift was named the NFC offensive player of the week. And, well, the Eagles would be wise to keep it going with the running attack, writes Marcus Hayes.

The Union struggled for most of the night on the road in Charlotte, but a late two-goal fightback earned them a valuable draw and clinched them a place in the MLS playoffs.

The hero of the night was again Dániel Gazdag, as the Hungarian once again kept his cool to slot home a pressure penalty and level the scores in injury time. The Union will be going to the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Next: With a playoff spot not secured, the Union will be looking for revenge this weekend as they host LAFC, the team that cruelly ripped MLS Cup from their grasp last November (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

The wait is finally over. The Flyers officially return to the ice today, as they open training camp and Year 2 of the John Tortorella experience.

This year’s training camp is not short of story lines, as key veterans like Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson are returning from injury, while youngsters like Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae, and Elliot Desnoyers are hoping to push for opening-night roster spots. Jeff Neiburg looks at four main story lines to follow as the Flyers begin the march to their season opener on Oct. 12.

After years of suiting up for club and country — and a 600-plus-day absence while she dealt with injuries, pregnancy, and childbirth — Julie Ertz is getting ready to hang up her cleats. She knows it’s time, and she feels ready for her next chapter: focusing on motherhood and splitting time between Arizona and Philadelphia, where she and her husband, Zach, maintain deep ties.

As she prepares for her final game, Ertz had a message for her son, Madden.

“It’s not because Momma can’t play,” she said. “Momma can play. She just has adapted my priorities, and I think that just comes with age.”

Next: Ertz takes the field for the USWNT one last time Thursday in its friendly against South Africa (7:30 p.m., TNT, Universo, Peacock).

Worth a look

Kind words: Temple football coach Stan Drayton reflects on the late acting president JoAnne A. Epps’ love of the university and its community.

Decision day: Archbishop Wood star basketball star Jalil Bethea picked Miami over Villanova.

Global game: Manu Ghigliotti stars on a St. Joe’s field hockey team full of international flair.

What you’re saying about favorite Phillies

We asked you: Who was your favorite player on the 2008 World Series squad and why? Among your responses:

Chase Utley for that fake-out throw. Few, if any, make that play. — Michael S.

Without a doubt, reliever Brad Lidge. He was lights out! Fittingly, he got a strikeout to end the Series and I’m glad Harry Kalas made the call! — Matt E.

From my perspective, I believe you will receive most nominations for THE MAN … Chase! From the pace he ran the bases after hitting a HR (GS … 1st) and throughout his entire career, spoke volumes about Chase’s love of and for the game. Why Chase and not the other stars from that glorious run? Long story short is I returned from Vietnam in ‘68 (USMC) and I was in the Shamrock in WW and this young gal from NY walked in and, well, the rest is history. Been married over 50 years and since Janice wouldn’t leave home, here I am … a Philly boy, who to this day, follows all the Philly teams. Back to Chase … he is not well regarded here in NY … so many HRs, the slide and the infamous “mic” comment as he was introduced at Yankee Stadium for the All Star Game and being from Philly, I love it all. Chase has given me many memorable moments … especially when I watched the games with all these NY fans. Who, other than Chase, would receive such a “welcome home” standing ovation that he received when the Dodgers came to town? Chills! No player played “the game” better and harder than … The Man! — Dave K.

I love every player on this team. But my favorite is Chase Utley. Plays with heart and grit every game. Always knows what’s going on. Getting that crucial out at the plate in Game 5 with a fake throw to first is something I’ll never forget. — Kathy T.

I saw Jamie Moyer oppose Greg Maddux in San Diego in July 2008 and when the entire team rose en mass to applaud Jamie during the Broad Street parade I suddenly realized how respected he was as a team leader. — Ted N.

My favorite player from the 2008 team was Chooch. Although he didn’t have his greatest year during the regular season, he turned it on in the post season earning the nickname “Señor Octubre.” He was clutch through the entire playoff run to the World Series victory. — Bill R.

I am an unapologetic lover of utility players, garbage-time relievers, pinch hitters and all-around backup players (think Kim Batiste, Todd Pratt and Tomas Perez). So I am 100% not joking when I say Eric Bruntlett was my favorite player. I am constantly rooting for players like Bruntlett —likely much to the actual detriment of the quality on the field — to get more playing time. The fact that he scored the winning run of the World Series (yes, he was merely pinch-running for Pat Burrell) delights me to no end. — Steve W.

Jimmy Rollins was my favorite player on that team. Led by Ryan Howard and Chase and Cole Hamels etc., they surprised just about everyone by taking down the Brewers 3-1 and then the Dodgers 4-1 ending that curse, and then on to win the series over Tampa Bay. Jimmy was not one of the stat leaders that year, but he was the spark plug and the leader who drove them to the top. It was Jimmy who stared down the haughty Mets and practically guaranteed them that the Phillies would beat them, and they of course did it. — Everett S.

Love him or hate him, Gritty made his debut as the Flyers’ mascot five years ago. We’re asking for your opinions on the big orange guy. Take part in our Inquirer.com survey here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Alex Coffey, EJ Smith, Marcus Hayes, Gina Mizell, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, Max Dinenberg, and Mia Messina.