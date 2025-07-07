⚾ Stars and snubs| Sports Daily Newsletter

Anyone who witnessed Zack Wheeler mowing down the Reds on Sunday would not be surprised that the Phillies ace is headed to the All-Star Game. The only question now is whether Wheeler will be the National League’s starter for the game in Atlanta on July 15.

Another All-Star shoo-in for the Phillies: Kyle Schwarber, who has 27 home runs. But that will be it at the All-Star Game for the first-place Phillies, who had a franchise-record eight players make the cut for the Midsummer Classic last year.

Advertisement

Trea Turner certainly was a candidate, although his glove definitely is not. Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez were All-Stars with Turner last year and look just as overpowering this time around. Rob Thomson expected more Phillies to make the cut.

So did Schwarber. “You look around our room, there’s a lot of guys who are deserving,” he said. “It’s kind of unfortunate. I feel like some guys get left out that are having really good years at their positions. But we know what we have in the room, and we’re grateful for it.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Which Phillie got snubbed the worst by being omitted from the NL’s All-Star roster? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Was this the best start of Wheeler’s career? “Yeah,” the Phillies ace said after he limited Cincinnati to one hit in a 3-1 victory. “I mean, I haven’t thrown that many complete games, so that’s a plus. And I don’t know how many hits I’ve let up in those. There’s been some other satisfying ones along the way, but yeah, today, that was probably up there.”

Austin Hays, a Phillie for a fleeting moment last season, tagged Wheeler for a solo homer in the fifth inning, but he was perfect aside from that. Nine innings, 108 pitches, 12 strikeouts, no walks.

“From start to finish, that was as good of command — as good as his stuff has been — since I’ve been with him,” said J.T. Realmuto, who has caught 128 of Wheeler’s 150 Phillies starts. “It’s awesome. It’s just incredible.”

Three of the Phillies’ most important players entering this season have been absent, ineffective, or both — and still, they win, Marcus Hayes writes. He credits Rob Thomson, miracle worker.

Poised to oversee his 35th trade deadline, Phillies president Dave Dombrowski shared some thoughts with The Inquirer on the state of his team with July 31 approaching.

It’s only summer league action, but it’s a start for VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers’ first-round draft pick. Edgecombe debuted with a 28-point, 10-rebound performance in a 93-89 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Gina Mizell brings us four storylines to watch in summer league play, starting with Edgecombe’s effort.

The Sixers made a commitment to an undrafted player from last season as former Imhotep Charter star Justin Edwards signed a three-year contract.

Before Jim Thorpe captured two gold medals in track and field at the 1912 Olympics, he made his mark in football for the Carlisle Indian School. His breakthrough game came against Penn in 1907 when coach Pop Warner first put him into the game. A new documentary examines Thorpe’s football success: Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning debuts tonight on the History Channel.

In 2017, Imhotep Charter’s Tykee Smith made his mark at the Germantown Supersite, rushing for 253 yards and five touchdowns against Bethlehem Catholic in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Smith is now a safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was back at the Germantown Supersite on Saturday for a youth football camp and his message for the youngsters was clear. “You can’t forget where you come from,” he said. “When I was the age of these kids, I didn’t really see a clear path to where I am today. I didn’t see football as a way out. Football changed my life.”

Worth a look

Opening our eyes: Nearly 350,000 fans witnessed the Club World Cup games at the Linc, and the memories could change how Philly views soccer. Can-do attitude: Golfer Andrew Austen aims to inspire other athletes with disabilities. Second straight loss: Cavan Sullivan made his first start, but the Union could not beat a Nashville squad playing with 10 men. Philly’s WNBA team: High school girls’ basketball players and their coaches are excited about the team that will make its debut in 2030.

On this date

July 7, 1964: Johnny Callison of the Phillies hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the National League to a 7-4 victory in the All-Star Game at Shea Stadium. Callison was named the game’s MVP after his two-out homer beat the American League in walk-off fashion.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Marcus Hayes, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Devin Jackson, Joe Santoliquito, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, Sidney Snider, and Owen Hewitt.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Here’s hoping your day is as good as Zack Wheeler’s was yesterday. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you in Tuesday’s newsletter. — Jim