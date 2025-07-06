First-round pick VJ Edgecombe is among the four storylines to watch during the Sixers’ summer league

VJ Edgecombe flew down the lane and past Walter Clayton Jr., then punched home a one-handed dunk.

It felt like the 76ers’ third overall draft pick’s announcement that his team’s most-anticipated summer league in years was underway.

Edgecombe, the explosive guard out of Baylor, was terrific in a high-profile opener Saturday night in Salt Lake City against Ace Bailey, the prospect the Sixers passed on at No. 3 before the Utah Jazz selected him two picks later. Edgecombe flashed his athleticism in his end-to-end speed, along with a silky jumper, while compiling 28 points on 13-of-27 shooting, 10 rebounds, and four assists in a 93-89 loss. Bailey, meanwhile, had eight points on 3-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds.

The Sixers will next face the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Then they will move to Las Vegas, where they will match up against the San Antonio Spurs (Thursday), Charlotte Hornets (July 12), Washington Wizards (July 15), and Dallas Mavericks (July 16). Those four opponents all boast top-6 draft picks.

Following an intriguing opener, here are four storylines to watch — naturally starting with Edgecombe.

Point VJ?

When asked what he hopes to prioritize during summer league, Edgecombe immediately pointed to his lead-guard skills. And with how fast the Sixers want to play, summer league head coach T.J. DiLeo said, Edgecombe should naturally receive opportunities to be on and off the ball, where he can be used as a cutter and spot-up shooter.

That was apparent during Saturday, when Edgecombe was the recipient of outlet passes but not the only ball handler. Getting into a flow in the half-court offense — and avoiding deflections and turnovers — was a tricky task early against Utah’s pressure, which also could perhaps be chalked up to it being their first game.

It is unlikely Edgecombe is going to be a frequent offense-initiator when his rookie season begins, with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain holding those duties. But ballhandling is an area of growth to complement his eye-popping explosiveness and defensive playmaking, and this summer is the prime time to begin that quest.

The “veterans”

Justin Edwards was a bit taken aback when called a “veteran” of the Summer Sixers, saying he is still a rookie until the first regular-season game this fall.

But that is his role entering his second summer league. Ditto for big man Adem Bona, who with Edwards flashed potential when unexpectedly thrust into big-time roles as first-year players during the Sixers’ disastrous 2024-25 season.

DiLeo said the first quality he is looking for from both players is leadership, a quality they can exude even if their on-court time eventually diminishes. And even though Edwards and Bona are the standouts of this roster, the Sixers are still asking for them to display the role-player elements that will be asked of them during the regular season.

For Edwards, that includes a goal to grab two offensive rebounds per game (he got zero Saturday). DiLeo added the importance of playing off the ball and rebounding.

Edwards finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting Saturday, and stepped out of bounds on a final-minute offensive possession with a chance to tie or take the lead. Bona totaled 16 points — including a handful of his textbook flushes — and eight rebounds.

Edwards, who recently agreed to sign a multiyear contract, has also vowed “not to overthink” as much as he did during his first summer league.

“This time last year, I went in to kind of prove a point,” he said. “And I didn’t feel like I was playing at my best. Just going in there and just playing free and just doing what I can do.”

More newcomers

This is also an introduction for Johni Broome, the second-round pick following a stellar career at Auburn. He is expected to play both frontcourt spots, where DiLeo said he has already been impressed with his instincts on the short roll.

“He can get that little pocket pass going downhill,” DiLeo said. “Good decision-maker out of that. Good touch. [Can] put his shoulder into guys.”

Broome started alongside Bona Saturday, and hit two three-pointers in addition to his more traditional inside play while amassing 13 points and five rebounds. He added that his summer goal was to earn his new teammates’ trust.

Hunter Sallis, who went undrafted out of Wake Forest, is also a newcomer on a two-way contract. Sallis said he wants to demonstrate his defensive ability and prove that can be a knockdown shooter, because “that goes a long way with any team in this league.” He did not play in Saturday’s game.

Other names to know

Alex Reese: The outside-shooting big man was an in-season addition last season, and is still on a two-way contract. The 26-year-old went undrafted out of Alabama in 2021, then played overseas and in the G League before logging 14 games with the Sixers last season. He finished with two points and three rebounds Saturday.

Jalen Hood-Schifino: The 6-foot-5 combo guard was also an in-season, two-way contract addition for the Sixers in 2024-25. The 22-year-old is a former Los Angeles Lakers first-round draft pick, but spine surgery interrupted his career before he resurfaced with the Sixers last season. He started in the backcourt Saturday and had six points and eight assists.

Andrew Funk: The former Archbishop Wood star — and Catholic League Player of the Year — has primarily played in the G-League since going undrafted in 2023. The 25-year-old logged five games for the Chicago Bulls during the 2023-24 season. He did not play Saturday.