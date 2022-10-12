Nick Castellanos slid across the turf at Truist Park to snag a ball off William Contreras’ bat, his catch stymieing the Braves’ rally and helping Zach Eflin and the Phillies regroup to beat their division rival in Game 1 of the NL Division Series.

That’s not all Castellanos contributed Tuesday. The outfielder drove in three of the Phillies’ seven runs on a pair of singles, both of which came with two outs.

Rob Thomson called Castellanos’ effort “outstanding.” And could there be more to come after an up-and-down season for the $100 million man?

“It’s kind of just a fresh start, a clean slate, so to speak,” Castellanos said of the playoffs. “And, obviously, these games are really intense. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The Phillies haven’t gotten hot yet. That’s the most tantalizing aspect of where they suddenly find themselves. They are two wins away from the National League Championship Series after beating the Braves on Tuesday. They have their two aces on the mound in the next two games. One of those games will be played in front of a home crowd that has spent the last 11 years yearning for a chance to relive October. If they need a second game at home, they’ll have that, too. And they haven’t gotten hot.

Suddenly, Red October looks like a long-term proposition for the Phillies with their aces on deck.

The sacrifice bunt became almost extinct after the NL adopted the DH, but the Phillies in the playoffs are making them cool again.

A chat with Ranger Suárez helped remind Seranthony Domínguez that he has nasty stuff. And he’s back to showing it.

Next: The Phillies will try to take a 2-0 series lead on the Braves in the NLDs at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday (Fox29). Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) will start for the Phillies against Braves right-hander Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19).

The Cowboys’ vaunted defense will present a challenge to the Eagles after a win in Arizona in which the offense was stalled at times. The Eagles did just enough to win, but the explosive plays that have helped them to an undefeated start were difficult to come by. Against Dallas, big plays against that defense could be the difference.

Next: The Eagles host the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. Sunday (CBS3).

All 32 NHL teams were required to submit their regular-season rosters before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline, but the Flyers elected to wait a day to announce their final roster tweaks publicly.

On Tuesday morning, the 23 names were finally revealed, and there was a common theme: youth. Olivia Reiner looks at the full roster, which is headlined by 12 players who are 25 years old and under.

Next: The Flyers open the John Tortorella era at home on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu).

If the 76ers’ acquisition of P.J. Tucker didn’t serve as a clear signal, the team has confirmed that it plans to go small and use a tandem approach to the backup center spot behind Joel Embiid. Tucker, along with Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed, will work together to support Embiid on a nightly basis, joining in on an approach that has been adopted across the league.

In previous seasons, the Sixers kept a 7-footer like Andre Drummond or DeAndre Jordan to play behind Embiid. This season, however, when Embiid goes to the bench, they’ll have Tucker shooting corner three-pointers and Harrell and Reed using their athleticism to run the floor.

Next: The Sixers will play against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in their final preseason game (NBCSP).

He’s large and in charge of the Union’s defense, but Andre Blake has, in certain regards, become so good at his role that he’s in danger of being taken for granted. It’s assumed the Union will be difficult to score against, but the effect of how this rattles and frustrates opponents can’t easily be measured.

We can, however, look back at how the team has advanced and improved through the years with him guarding their goal. It’s impressive. It’s also the main reason, Jonathan Tannenwald argues, to consider Blake the team’s iconic player.

