Sirianni’s choice | Sports Daily Newsletter

Once upon a time, Nick Sirianni was a young coach dealing with Andy Reid telling him he “had a guy.” That guy wasn’t Sirianni, who lost his assistant job with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now Sirianni is the head coach of the Eagles who made the call to fire defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson and allow incoming defensive coordinator Sean Desai to bring in his own choice for that role.

Wilson, who was popular with several Eagles players, is now on staff with the Baltimore Ravens and Sirianni is being second-guessed on his decision. But perhaps, David Murphy points out, Sirianni has earned the benefit of the doubt.

The Eagles have some tough decisions upcoming with free agency and the NFL draft right around the corner. With several marquee players expected to cash in on last season’s Super Bowl and sign elsewhere, the Eagles are expected to have some major holes to fill, including at cornerback and defensive tackle.

With six weeks until the draft, EJ Smith and Devin Jackson took an early look at this year’s draft class and assessed and debated some of the prospects that could be of interest to the Birds.

Bryce Harper is back with the Phillies. When he will be back in their lineup remains a mystery. Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason, says he feels good but still is a long way from playing again. For now, he will continue to take swings without hitting a ball and remain thankful for the adoption of the designated hitter in the National League last year. “I mean, I was so against it, but I’m all about it. I love doing it, too.”

Bryson Stott found help trying to fix his No. 1 priority in the offseason by watching video of Kyle Schwarber’s swings.

Next: The Phillies’ Zack Wheeler will take the mound against Pirates right-hander J.T. Brubaker on at 1:05 p.m. Friday at BayCare Ballpark (NBCSP).

Matisse Thybulle had a glow about him as he returned to Philly for the first time as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. He said he felt new a freedom, and that he believed his career changed for the better when the Sixers traded him in February. “They are really happy to have me; teammates are excited to have my skill set on the floor with them. Coaches are excited to coach me. It’s been really nice to feel wanted in that capacity.”

Next: The Sixers welcome Thybulle and the Trail Blazers to the Wells Fargo Center for a 7 p.m. Friday game. (NBCSP)

When the Flyers headed out for morning skate on Thursday, there was a new face among the ranks: Tyson Foerster.

The 21-year-old, who is considered by many the organization’s No. 2 prospect, was recalled from Lehigh Valley alongside Elliot Desnoyers on an emergency basis. With Wade Allison and Brendan Lemieux “banged up,” Foerster got the call and made his long-awaited NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flyers did play Foerster some but still fell flat.

Next: The Flyers are in Pittsburgh Saturday to take on the Penguins in the battle of the Keystone State (3:30 p.m., 6abc, ESPN+).

The Union have a home unbeaten streak that has now extended to 20 games across all competitions. The squad has not lost at home since the 2021 Eastern Conference final, when a majority of the starting squad were in Covid-19 protocols.

So it’s a significant detail that the Union will play their upcoming Leagues Cup games at Subaru Park.

In Concacaf Champions League action, the Union also return from El Salvador without any goal disadvantage to play the deciding match at home. Perhaps more importantly, the squad also got a solid contribution from a new member eager to prove himself with the Union.

Still, before the Union worry more about their next international competition, they’ve got an MLS opponent to take on at home.

Next: The Union face the Chicago Fire at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass, behind paywall).

Three local men’s basketball teams saw their conference tournament runs end Thursday night. First up, it was St. Joe’s falling short against Dayton in Atlantic 10 action.

Then, La Salle’s comeback was denied by Fordham in another A-10 quarterfinal.

Finally, Creighton rolled past Villanova, avenging a regular-season defeat and sealing the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament fate.

Mike Sielski examines what the Wildcats’ absence from March Madness means for the program.

Seven years ago, Julissa Ortiz’s sister was a trailblazer for high school girls’ wrestling in the Philly area. Now, the Mariana Bracetti freshman is making history as the first girl to win a Pub League wrestling title, with her older sister serving as an inspiration.

Girls’ wrestling is on its way to becoming a PIAA-sanctioned sport. Aaron Carter has the details on where the sport stands.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, David Murphy, EJ Smith, Devin Jackson, Alex Coffey, Keith Pompey, Olivia Reiner, Jonathan Tannenwald, Lochlahn March, Colin Beazley, Aaron Carter, Kerith Gabriel, and Mike Jensen.