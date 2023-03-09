Bryce Harper feels good as he reports to Phillies, but won’t rush his return to the lineup

CLEARWATER, Fla. — In his first time speaking with reporters after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November, the Phillies’ Bryce Harper said Thursday he is “feeling good” physically, but still has no timeline for when he will play again.

“I think today we’ll probably go over that a little bit more, get a sense of where they’re at, where I’m at,” said Harper, who reported to Phillies camp on Thursday. “I had a great offseason. After I had surgery I felt really good. I still feel good now. I don’t want to put a timeline on anything. I’ve never dealt with anything like an elbow. So it’s definitely different waters for me. So I’m taking it day by day and see how I feel.”

Harper said he is still dry swinging, which means he’s taking swings without hitting a baseball. He is still comfortable with the initial timeline the Phillies gave for his return, around the All-Star break.

“Things can change either way,” Harper said. “I can be after, I can be before. As of now, that’s the date we solidified. We’re not going to rush. We’re going to be smart about it. We knew at the end of the year last year that this might happen. So we’re thankful for the DH — again. I mean, I was so against it, but I’m all about it. I love doing it, too.”

When asked whether it will be a bonus to play right field this season, Harper said it depends on how he’s feeling.

“I don’t think we’re going to rush back the throwing part,” he said. “We kind of don’t have to at this point. But of course I want to play the outfield, I want to get back out there in front of the fans in right field. I look forward to getting back and throwing the baseball again. I miss the feeling of throwing a guy out or chasing down a ball. So looking forward to that when that day comes. But I don’t want to look ahead until we get to that point.”