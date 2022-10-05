With apologies to Sir Isaac Newton, Major League Baseball’s law of playoff inertia is that a team that misses the postseason tends to keep doing so unless acted upon by another force. Credit to owner John Middleton for sticking with a plan to push the Phillies forward out of their September rut and back into the playoffs.

It’s been a long time coming for the Phillies, and if fans feel as if they’ve been chased by ghosts of ‘64 and dread turning the calendar to any month that begins with “S,” imagine how the players feel. Then, of course, imagine how excited they are now, having overcome their playoff exile after 10 years, especially the players who have been with the club for many of those years.

If excellence is a habit, then, it’s not enough to celebrate merely the first step of the ultimate goal. Middleton and the team will savor this historic milestone, but playoff wins await.

The 76ers’ training camp and preseason in preparation for the 2022-23 NBA regular season has had a different feel. With the Ben Simmons saga squarely behind them, Doc Rivers and Co. have focused more on creating team cohesion, installing the offense, and cutting down the roster.

Rivers said as much Monday when the Sixers faced off against Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener. “It’s nice not having to deal with this stuff, answer this stuff,” Rivers said. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell digs deeper into the Sixers being free of drama to start this year.

Defenseman Cam York, 21, is a player whom Flyers fans always get excited about. And rightfully so: The former first-round pick has tremendous upside and has already shown brief flashes of being a top-pair defenseman at the NHL level.

On Tuesday, new coach John Tortorella acknowledged York’s ability but also issued him a clear challenge.

York isn’t the only young player looking to fight for an opening-night roster spot, either, as Olivia Reiner profiles the journey of one of the young forwards looking to make an impression in training camp.

Next: The Flyers are expected to make another round of cuts on Wednesday as they narrow down the roster closer to the final 23.

The red-hot Eagles are playing well in most phases of the game. Punting is one exception, as Arryn Siposs’ struggles have continued into this season. And it comes after Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliott appeared to be injured during the win against Jacksonville.

The Eagles did make a move in case they do need a replacement punter/kicker, signing Cameron Dicker to the practice squad. Dicker performed both duties for the Ravens and Rams in the preseason.

As the Union prepare for the playoffs, the team’s brass also is preparing for success on a new level by expanding the grounds around Subaru Park to become a new sports complex. The Union’s Academy teams will train and play there as well. The fields will also be available for rent for community purposes, so it’s likely youth and adult soccer tournaments will be held there in the future.

In the nearer future, local soccer stars will be part of the upcoming World Cup soccer broadcast for U.S. viewers.

Trivia Tuesday answer

The Phillies haven’t played a postseason game since Oct. 7, 2011. Who was the losing pitcher that night?

Answer: C — Roy Halladay allowed six hits in eight innings, but the Cardinals’ Chris Carpenter pitched a three-hitter in a 1-0 victory.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Phillies fans, how are you feeling heading into the playoffs? Among your responses:

The pressure of making playoffs is over. This team plays as loose as their manager. The interim title should be changed immediately, will send a positive vibe to clubhouse. The only player who could cause problems in wild-card round is Mr. Albert Pujols … — John S.

Don’t see them going very far, probably not out of the 1st round. Their hitters are too undisciplined. They swing at too many bad pitches especially high pitches out of the strike zone and low pitches out of the strike zone — pitchers know they are set up for the fastball and rarely throw them a good fastball strike at 3-0 or 2-1 counts. Instead of taking bad pitches for a walk, they swing. Good teams take walks if they do not see a good pitch. In the Met series, the Mets pitchers kept constantly throwing inside off the plate and the Phillies left handed batters kept swing at bad pitches and striking out. The manager needs to give the take sign when the count is in the Phillies favor … If he won’t and the hitters won’t change ... see you at Clearwater in Feb. — Tom J.

I’m feeling great! Phillies/Astros world series. Phillies in 7. — Mark R.

Scared as all hell. — Barbara W.

It has been a long time since the Philadelphia Phillies last clinched the playoff spot and am glad to see they finally got the playoff spot. Good luck in the playoff. GO, PHILLIES! — Robert S.

There are two sports populations severely afflicted with a doom and gloom outlook toward their teams. The New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies fandoms share that outlook with the term “negadelphia” coined to describe Philly’s version. A fan since 1953, I admit to having come down with the malady over these past few weeks — my reaction now is simply Phew! — Frank P.

