There was a whiplash irony for female athletes across the nation to go from the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Thursday to Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday.

As many had done on different issues, key people shared their reactions and disappointment, with some leading the way to enact change, including Megan Rapinoe of the United States women’s national soccer team.

In fact, U.S. Soccer as an organization stepped forward with a statement.

The athletic arena is one uniquely impacted by this legislation, as the Roe decision being overturned set in motion trigger abortion bans in multiple states, despite surveys showing around seventy percent of Americans support abortion rights. Not only must women athletes and coaches weigh whether they want to play for a team organization in a state that may not recognize rights to decide privately with a doctor if a pregnancy is viable, so too must their partners.

Of course, that’s now an issue for any reproductive couple. Professional players who are traded to such places have few options to refuse, however. The overshadowing truth is that they are still the lucky ones who usually have more money and possibilities than others facing such wrenching decisions.

Can the Phillies make the playoffs without Harper?

The good vibes of the Phillies’ 17-6 record under interim manager Rob Thomson took a big hit on Saturday night when Bryce Harper took a pitch off the hand that fractured his left thumb and will keep him out indefinitely. How will the Phillies carry on without their best player and reigning NL MVP? All they have to do is look around baseball at other contenders who are missing their stars.

The Phillies’ first attempt at making up for the loss of Harper was to move another big bat into his spot in the lineup.

A day after losing Harper, the Phillies rebounded with an 8-5 victory to take three of four games from the Padres.

Next: After a day off on Monday, the Phillies open a three-game series against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

Missing Matisse already

Matisse Thybulle survived again. The 2022 NBA draft was held this past week in New York, where teams often acquire young talent and offload grizzled veterans. That was the case for the 76ers, who traded the No. 23 pick and Danny Green in exchange for the Memphis Grizzles’ De’Anthony Melton.

Thybulle was involved in trade rumors in the days leading up to the draft. He was connected to a deal that would’ve brought Miami’s P.J. Tucker to Philly and the Trail Blazers also wanted to do a deal to land Thybulle, according to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. But he survived.

His constant involvement in rumors, though, makes it appear as if his days are numbered. Pompey takes a deep look at Thybulle and what his legacy in Philly will be if he is traded.

A new offensive line pairing looks to help the Eagles soar

Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson were such a solid pair on the Eagles o-line. But now, Brooks has retired and although veteran Isaac Seumalo has the experience to become Johnson’s regular partner, it’s not a given. He’ll have to earn it over some eager youngsters in the current Eagles camp.

Josh Tolentino has the details on the battle for the spot.

The ball is round and the game lasts 90 minutes

If the injured Catarina Macario is the best player on the United States women’s national team (she is), then her injury absence should affect the team’s performance (it does). But the truth of exactly how much the team misses Macario will only be realized once the games really matter, such as in the upcoming Concacaf qualification games for next Women’s World Cup.

There are hints that not all is going well for Vlatko Andonovski’s squad, even if they managed a 3-0 win over Colombia.

Basically, the USWNT was lucky to have the skills of Sophia Smith to save the team in the match. Only one more friendly game remains for the team to gel until the qualifying tournament.

Back at home in Subaru Park in Chester, the Union did what they’ve done all season, allow an opponent back into a game late for another league-record draw. Except, this time, the Union got back on the scoreboard again and claimed victory.

With that win, the Union also made club history.

On this date in 1963, Phillies outfielder Johnny Callison hit for the cycle against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Typical for Sixers as they continue year in, year out to screw up draft picks which cause them to continue to lose. Think what this team could have been. A roster over the past five years with Tatum (Boston), Bridges and Brunsen — if Sixers don’t have at least one championship, they’re still in finals 2-4 times! — Anonymous

