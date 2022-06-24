The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion, in a 6-3 decision on Friday morning, ending 50 years of abortion rights.

The ruling gives states the power to determine their own abortion laws. Almost half the states in the United States are expected to outlaw or restrict abortion, including Texas and Mississippi.

Under Pennsylvania law, abortion is legal up until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The procedure could be performed after that if the life or health of the pregnant person is in danger. Governor Tom Wolf has vowed to veto any efforts to further restrict access to the procedure, but that could change as early as 2023 with Senator Doug Mastriano elected as the next governor of Pa.

As national news spreads, professional athletes and organizations are speaking up and sharing reactions to the recent ruling. Here’s a look at what they are saying on social media.

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Gotham FC, a NWSL team part-owned by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, was the first team in the league to issue a statement, mentioning their objection to the news and stating abortion should be accessible and affordable nationwide.

Gotham’s Twitter account also retweeted Gov. Murphy’s official statement, which said in part: “In New Jersey, women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions.”

Washington Mystics

The WNBA team shared on Twitter “the right to choose is fundamental”, the Mystics also stated the ruling eliminates the work of many generations of women.

WNBPA

The union for WNBA players released a statement on Friday morning, saying the decision provides a treacherous pathway that reinforces inequality.

Orlando City SC

The Orlando City SC was the first MLS team to release a statement.

National Women’s Soccer League

The NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman released a statement this afternoon. She stated “The NWSL is more than just a soccer league; we are a collective who will stand up every day for what is right.”

Athletes react

Professional and former athletes also reacted to the news on social media, including Billy King and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, known to be a supporter of women in sports, on his Instagram story overlays lyrics from 2Pac’s “Keep Ya Head Up” on Michelle Obama’s message of being heartbroken from today.

Billy Jean King

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird

The Seattle Storm also released a statement Friday afternoon, stating they are “furious and ready to fight.”

Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner