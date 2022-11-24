Perhaps it’s time for Philadelphia sports fans to look back on a momentous 2022 as it begins to bend to a close, especially in this designated period to be grateful.

It’s hard not to rank the Phillies first — as their stalwart supporters are no doubt appreciative of the team’s return to the postseason and the thrilling run to the World Series. Now, there’s the latest news to be thankful about, as it seems Bryce Harper’s elbow surgery was termed “successful.”

The Eagles may have lost perfection, but who knows if that won’t be something to be grateful for in the future if it helps the team refocus and win when it matters most?

The Union, who finally have an active player in the World Cup and also continue to send top American talent to Europe, had an excellent season topped off by a heartbreaker of a final match.

As for the Sixers, their game against the Nets should be a reminder of exactly what the team lost, and the grit that it gained, to prove the true meaning of the phrase “good riddance.”

Finally, the Flyers. Well, frankly, with all the amazing performances from Philadelphia sports teams this past year, maybe it’s the Flyers’ time to keep the city humble and test the faithfulness of fans.

So we give thanks for it all.

Or maybe Marcus Hayes states it best in a more complete listing of what Philly sports fans should appreciate.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Sports Daily is taking the holiday off. We’ll return to your inbox on Monday.

The quarterback sneak may be utilized less and less in the NFL these days, but don’t tell the Eagles.

They have called Jalen Hurts’ number in short-yardage situations a league-high 20 times this season and have converted 19 of those. What’s their secret? Here’s why the QB sneak has become a nearly perfect play for the Birds.

Football is an emotional game, and Nick Sirianni is about as emotional as NFL coaches come in 2022. Josh Tolentino talked with the second-year head coach about his recent displays of emotion on the sideline.

Next: The Eagles host the Packers at 8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC10).

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 7 p.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

Well, how the tables turn. Yes, Carlos Correa used to be a member of the Houston Astros, during the height of trashcan banging, but he’s also a talented shortstop and the latest in a list of options for the Phillies.

Alex Coffey takes a closer look at all the pros, cons, and possibilities concerning Correa.

The Sixers’ good vibes from their victory over Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets did not last long. Shorthanded again with Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey on the sideline, they lost to the lowly Hornets, 107-101, In Charlotte, N.C.

Next: The Sixers visit the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

Losers of eight straight games, the Flyers recently lost two more key players in Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton to injury.

As Giana Han writes, with the ranks depleted, John Tortorella is looking for some new leaders to emerge.

Alex Ovechkin finished off the Flyers in overtime Wednesday night as the Washington Capitals pulled out a 3-2 victory.

Next: The Flyers host their Pennsylvania rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday (5:30 p.m., TNT).

It’s old hat to certain celebrated club teams around the world to have their players participating in the World Cup, but it’s a historic moment for the Union. Fans will be up early to watch Cameroon, and even if Oliver Mbaizo doesn’t get off the bench, the moment still will count, notes Jonathan Tannenwald.

Know your history — the roots of Philadelphia’s contributions to United States success against England at the World Cup go way back, and the ripple effects of one particular individual still are being felt in the soccer community today. Matt Breen has the story behind the story most already know about Walter Bahr.

Team USA takes on England on Black Friday — Tannenwald previews the game and offers a prediction Union and U.S. fans may not be happy about.

Next: Follow all our World Cup coverage!

Worth a look

What you’re saying about shortstops

Which free-agent shortstop should the Phillies sign — Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, or Dansby Swanson?

Hands down it’s Trea Turner. He would be an excellent addition to the Phils and there’s that Harper connection as well. If they can’t get him, Dansby Swanson would be my number two pick. — Kathy T.

Turner has more upside with his speed and power but I would love to see Xander because he hits line drives to all fields and has that clubhouse experience. — Mike S.

Let’s try Trea at shortstop. But hats off to Jean, too. Loved him. — Tom O.

My opinion the Phillies should sign Trea Turner ASAP. He is the perfect fit as a leadoff hitter. . — Dave W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Matt Breen, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Keith Pompey, Giana Han, Olivia Reiner, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Aaron Tully, Rob Tornoe and Isabella DiAmore.