Fletcher Cox, defensive tackle guru?

Can Cox, as a veteran of the game, pass on his wisdom to young Jordan Davis?

On a one-year contract with the Eagles, Cox may be looking to add a mentor role to his many skills. With the talented Davis already viewing Cox as one of his idols in the game, the student may be looking to learn from the master.

EJ Smith has the latest on where things stand with Cox, Davis, and, of course, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Will firing Girardi lead to a playoff berth?

Does firing your manager during the season actually help a team turn around its fortunes? The Phillies will find out with Rob Thomson, who took over 51 games into the season on Friday for the fired Joe Girardi. David Murphy broke down the 40 instances since 1996 that a team has had multiple managers finish the year with at least 40 games at the helm. How many of those teams ended up in the playoffs? So you’re telling Phillies fans there’s a chance …

Alec Bohm has always played with emotion; it has served him well at times and cost him at others. Controlling that passion is a lesson he says he’s learning.

Corey Knebel is in the midst of a rotten stretch, as any Phillies fan would tell you. Struggling with the curveball, he had a 5.27 ERA, three losses, and three blown saves in his last 13 appearances entering Wednesday’s game.

Thomson’s magic continues as the torrid win streak of the Phillies goes on in its sixth straight game with a 10-0 rout of Brewers.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Milwaukee at 2:10 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.88 ERA) goes against Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (3-3, 2.50).

Positive elements at Eagles practice

A successful deep pass to a receiver closely shadowed by defenders might not be a big deal to some, but every Eagles fan knows that’s been the kryptonite of quarterback Jalen Hurts. So it’s an indicator, even in June training, of how seriously Hurts has taken the task of shoring up his weaknesses.

Jeff McLane has these and other key observations on the Eagles’ practice.

Coaching carousel

It has been 36 days since the Flyers officially announced that Mike Yeo would not be returning as head coach, but after early interviews with Barry Trotz and John Tortorella, it has been rather quiet of late on the coaching front.

With Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by Boston earlier this week, joining the fray, Giana Han updates the Flyers’ coaching search a month out from the NHL draft.

Fleet Street

Haji Wright has had a roundabout journey to the United States men’s national team, after years ago being hailed as a youth team rising star sure to ascend to that level one day. Now that he has finally arrived on that stage, he’s in an unusual situation.

The striker position for the squad doesn’t yet have any player that has truly claimed the role with consistent performances. Yes, there are only a few months and games before the World Cup, but if Wright can show he’s worthy of the role, he just might earn it.

Jonathan Tannenwald weighs all the factors involved.

Next: The USMNT hosts Grenada on Friday in Austin, Texas (10 p.m., UniMás, TUDN, ESPN+) in the Concacaf Nations League.

Worth a look

Another Merion event: Hosting USGA championships is seen as “part of the DNA of the club” at the historic Ardmore golf course. This week, the Curtis Cup is being played there.

Golden Rams roll: West Chester thumped Angelo State, 12-2, at the NCAA Division II World Series.

What you’re saying about your favorite Philadelphia female athlete.

Certainly Dawn Staley stands out as perhaps the greatest female athlete in Philly history.

But a little-talked about basketball legend has gotten my attention recently. Linda Page, who played at Dobbins in the early 1980s, scored 100 points in a game vs Mastbaum on Feb. 13, 1981, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s Public League record of 90 points.

In the game, Page shot 41-58 (.706) from the floor, mostly mid-range jumpers, and 18-21 (.857) in FTs.

During my time playing in the Public League from 1981-1984, I only recall two Philadelphia female athletes being mentioned in the newspapers. One was Dawn Staley, the other was Linda Page.

Since then, Linda Page has been forgotten, and her amazing accomplishment is never mentioned.

I hope this can help educate the public on an amazing Philadelphia athlete. — Andre B.

Thanks for this excellent response, Andre! We haven’t forgotten the legendary Linda Page.

