A new Dawn | Sports Daily Newsletter

Remember when the Temple men’s basketball coaching job came open? Eyes turned south, to where former Temple women’s coach and Philly native Dawn Staley continues to build an empire at South Carolina.

Another high-profile coaching gig is open in Philly with the 76ers, and it’s an organization that needs to make a splash. And there’s a seemingly obvious way to do so, our Mike Jensen writes.

Hire Dawn Staley.

Jensen breaks down the argument for her candidacy for the job. She’s among the best players this city has ever seen. She thinks like a player, which is key in a players’ league like the NBA. She thrives under pressure. And so much more.

Sixers president Daryl Morey wasn’t getting into the specifics, whether it be about the coaching search (expect it to be long) or bringing back James Harden (it’s “Scenario A). So David Murphy broke down what was said on Wednesday.

A year after Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey sat side-by-side at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden and took questions, Morey addressed the media alone. The Sixers president explained why he fired Rivers on Tuesday.

Speaking of Harden, make sure to have someone look at you the way Morey looks at Harden, Marcus Hayes writes.

A.J. Brown is among the Eagles players who were disappointed by the Super Bowl result (a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, in case you needed a reminder), but he’s trying not to dwell on it.

Rather, after a year in which he set a franchise record for receiving yards, Brown and other stars like Dallas Goedert are focused on improving as receivers.

Trea Turner walked up to the plate in the ninth inning Wednesday with the bases loaded, two out, and a chance to deliver his first signature Phillies moment. Instead, Turner waved at a nasty slider, striking out to end a 7-4 loss to the Giants that completed a three-game sweep. Now, as they head into a day off Thursday at home, they are 20-23 with more than a quarter of the season gone and a week until a four-game showdown with the division-leading Braves.

As much as the Phillies must find a solution to their No. 5 starter issue, the rotation has a bigger, more expensive problem.

Next: After an off day on Thursday, the Phillies open a home series against the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will face Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.24 ERA).

Well, Jim Curtin finally did it, making significant formation changes and substitutions during a game with plenty of time for it all to make a difference.

And then, it didn’t, at least, not much.

It wasn’t as if the Union played terribly, but D.C. United is a better squad than last year’s edition. Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down the scoreless draw.

Carving a path: A medical scare led Burlington County’s Mathew Johnson to develop a love for coaching.

What you’re saying about the next Sixers coach

We asked: Who do you want to be the Sixers’ next coach? Among your responses:

Shaquille O’Neal … why not? — John S.

Our two most successful Philadelphia NBA coaches were Alex Hannum and Billy Cunningham who won it all. Alex has passed on and Bill will be 80 next month so I guess they are out. Most popular choice would of course be our very own Jay Wright if he could be coaxed out of his Villanova retirement, but I don’t think that will happen. Of all the possible candidates with extensive NBA experience I would pick Mike D’Antoni. — Everett S.

I would select Doc Rivers. His team won the Division in the regular season! — Ron I.

I would like to see Jay Wright as coach. I know he said that he is done coaching but money always speaks. — Richard F.

