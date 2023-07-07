Mo’ne Davis: Back in baseball | Sports Daily Newsletter

Can it really be nine years ago that Mo’ne Davis captivated the nation, becoming the first girl to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series?

Indeed, time flies. Seems like yesterday that the pitcher for Philly’s Taney Dragons was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and appearing on The Tonight Show. Quite simply, she displayed poise well beyond her 13 years and was an inspiration to many.

She still is. Nowadays, she has found her way back to baseball, editing and shooting film as a production intern for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Davis has graduated from Hampton University and plans to enroll in a master’s program at Columbia. But for now, she is back in the game. Sapna Bansil has the latest chapter in Davis’ baseball story.

Justin Crawford is finding it impossible to conceal his Futures Game excitement. Last week, he and double-A right-hander Mick Abel were picked to represent the Phillies in the annual prospect showcase, news that left him “really kind of shocked” because the event typically features double-A and triple-A players. Of the 50 selections for Saturday’s game, Crawford is the only one from the low-A Florida State League and one of three 19-year-olds. But his inclusion wasn’t without merit. He leads the league with a .344 average and ranks second in stolen bases (35) and tied for fourth in OPS (.854). As first full seasons go, it has been about as perfect as it gets for the 17th overall pick in last year’s draft.

Bryce Harper’s imminent move to first base will not be easy, and Kyle Schwarber can relate. “It’s difficult. It really is,” says Schwarber, who played first base for the first time in his career two years ago with the Red Sox. It was an adjustment.

Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies extended their road winning streak to 12, the second-longest single-season mark in franchise history.

The Phillies will make the No. 27 pick Sunday in the first round of the MLB draft. Looking back at their best efforts, we rate the team’s top 10 draft picks of all time.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (7-4, 4.03 ERA) will start against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 4.93).

Jim Curtin had a lot to say Thursday at Union practice.

He discussed the team’s decision to loan out prospect Brandan Craig, discussed the plan for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Galaxy, and also provided a key injury update. Here are the latest updates for all things Union.

Next: The Union will visit the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday (10:30 p.m., Apple TV-free).

The 76ers have addressed two of their offseason needs in free agency, coming to terms with center Mo Bamba and point guard Patrick Beverley on contracts. Both players fulfill a need at a bargain for a team trying to keep salary-cap flexibility for next season. Now, Keith Pompey writes, the Sixers need to pursue a sharpshooter.

Damian Lillard wants out of Portland, and there is a little buzz about a possible Tyrese Maxey trade to bring Lillard to the Sixers. David Murphy explains why that deal doesn’t make any sense.

The Trail Blazers matched the three-year, $35 million offer sheet that Matisse Thybulle received from the Dallas Mavericks.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: If the Phillies are to sustain their recent success, who will be the catalyst and why? Among your responses:

The pitching has been pretty consistent this season. The hitting needs to become more consistent and not just from the youngsters. Schwarber needs to start hitting and get him out of left field. I think Turner and Harper will start producing more consistently. Nick is having an All-Star season and J.T. stabilizes the pitching staff and can supply key hits. I think Bohm and Stott will continue to hit and their defense gets better and better. Marsh supplies good defense, and it’ll get better when Schwarber is replaced in left field. Let’s go Phils! — Tom G.

The catalyst for the Phils’ success rests firmly on the shoulders of Bryce Harper. It is great to see him back so quickly, but he hasn’t regained his power-hitting form. He is the heart and soul of the team, just my opinion of course, and is clearly frustrated at his lack of home runs. Once he starts hitting them again, and I believe he will, that will create the spark needed for them to make the postseason again. In Bryce we trust! — Kathy T.

Right now I am seeing quite a few encouraging signs. Kimbrel is becoming more effective, Nola looks like he is starting to pitch like we know he can, Turner appears to be becoming the hitter and SS we know he is and J.T. has woken up offensively, and Taijuan Walker is looking very effective as the number 4 starter.

If Bryce does move to first base successfully, then Kyle can go to DH where he belongs and that should help the defense with Pache taking over in left. Bryson Stott is fast becoming the star I always knew he would be, and Bohm appears to be more and more confident every day. Relievers have been pretty good lately and nobody out there is more solid than Marsh. Right now I am pretty confident that they can make another solid playoff run. I don’t think they or anyone will catch the Braves this year, but let’s at least hope they can. — Everett S.

