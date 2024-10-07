Nick of time ⚾ | Sports Daily Newsletter

Just when it was thought that the Phillies and their seemingly lifeless lineup would dig an 0-2 National League Division Series hole at home, they came roaring back.

And after the Citizens Bank Park crowd booed Nick Castellanos for chasing a pitch in the dirt and then gave him a Bronx cheer, he came alive. He later said of the moment, “I guess I locked in more.”

Did he ever. Castellanos’ subsequent at-bats? A game-tying homer in the sixth inning, a single and scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth, and a walk-off single in the ninth.

The Phillies won 7-6 on Sunday, and all was clearly forgiven for Castellanos.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: With the series tied 1-1, the Phillies on Tuesday face the Mets at Citi Field in Game 3 of the NLDS (5:08 p.m., Fox29).

Bryce Harper is under contract for $330 million. And The Showman remains a bargain. Sunday was the latest example when his 431-foot two-run homer finally got the Phillies on the board in the sixth inning, creating some momentum that Castellanos capitalized on with a solo homer in the next at-bat to tie the game. Marcus Hayes writes that the Phillies evening the NLDS at 1 game apiece all started with the best playoff hitter in the world. As usual.

Those home runs? Phillies reliever Carlos Estévez says he predicted both of them from the bullpen.

The Phillies’ bullpen struggled again, but, like a true reliever, Matt Strahm is choosing to have a short memory.

Alec Bohm admitted it was “a little surprising” to be benched for Game 2, but he isn’t pouting about it.

Next: After an off day on Monday, Game 3 is at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday (Fox29) at Citi Field. Aaron Nola will start against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea.

The Sixers’ collective mood was high and, per coach Nick Nurse, the execution was sharp during their week in the Bahamas. Though Nurse said he is still in the experimental and data-building phase of how to best utilize this revamped roster headlined by the addition of Paul George, the coach has been pleasantly surprised this group is “so far ahead” of last year’s in terms of situational scrimmage work. “We’re covering a lot,” Nurse said Saturday. “It just seems like way more than a year ago.” Gina Mizell shares some final thoughts from the Bahamas as the Sixers wrap up their training camp.

Next: The Sixers for their preseason opener tonight at the Wells Fargo Center face the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Speaking of that Sixers preseason opener ....

Matt Walsh’s basketball journey took him from Germantown Academy to the University of Florida, where he played three seasons before leaving early for the NBA. Undrafted, Walsh signed with Miami but was released three months later. He played 10 seasons in Europe, retired when he was 31, and bought a professional basketball team in New Zealand that plays the Sixers on Monday night in a preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center. His goal for the Breakers? “To grow into the 31st NBA team.”

The Union’s 3-2 loss at Columbus on Saturday did damage to their playoff hopes.

The result, which included two goals given up off corner kick plays, also was a reminder that even with Andre Blake missing much of the season, the Union needed to be better defensively.

The letdown in a big game leaves the Union with one game left and needing help to get in the postseason.

Next: The Union’s regular-season finale is on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Subaru Park against FC Cincinnati (6 p.m., Apple TV).

The Flyers could very well have first-round draft pick Jett Luchanko on the fast track, as he appears headed toward being on the roster after today’s deadline to set the opening-night roster.

The 18-year-old has had a strong training camp, and that’s exciting for the Flyers. But could getting time with the big club be a mistake when it comes to Luchanko’s development?

Next: The Flyers open the regular season on Friday at Vancouver (10 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Our latest episode

In this week’s episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane breaks down the Eagles’ tough 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sparking renewed speculation about the relationship between head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. With the team sitting at an uneven 2-2, Jeff examines where the blame lies and what it means for the Eagles moving forward. Tune in for an insightful discussion on the challenges ahead! Listen now.

Fantastic finish: La Salle College High School defeated powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep in a four-overtime thriller on Saturday that ended up on a wild two-point conversion with the star receiver throwing a pass that was tipped, then caught for the winning score.

