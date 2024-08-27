Figuring it out ⚾ | Sports Daily Newsletter

After nearly a monthlong lull in July, when the Phillies went 10-14, they still remain among the top teams in baseball.

The series against the Royals last weekend was a positive sign. The Phils’ offense was more productive, scoring 26 runs and winning two of three games. Then on Monday night, Bryce Harper hit a walk-off RBI single to lift the Phillies over the Astros in the series opener.

One player in particular who’s shown consistent progress is Nick Castellanos. After an ice-cold start to the season, his two-strike approach is a main reason why he’s become remarkably steady, writes Alex Coffey.

Rob Thomson says Taijuan Walker’s next start will be moved up to Wednesday to give Cristopher Sánchez an extra day of rest. Walker had lasted just three innings and allowed eight hits and six runs in the 7-4 loss to the Royals Friday night. However, Thomson believes Walker “deserves another shot.”

Two newlyweds, Beau Parker, an Astros fan, and Michelle Ozer, a Phillies fan, planned their wedding around the Phillies-Astros series that began Monday. After getting married on Sunday, they put their marriage to the test at Citizens Bank Park Monday night.

Next: The Phillies face the Astros tonight (6:40 p.m./NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Despite it being nearly two years since his last NFL snap, former Eagles safety Anthony Harris, who turns 33 in October, says he still hasn’t officially retired from playing. He spent this past training camp not in pads, but with the Eagles as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, and says “if an opportunity comes, I’ll be grateful for it.”

Eagles rookie Ainias Smith, who is battling for a roster spot, could be a candidate to start the season on injured reserve after reporting ankle and hamstring discomfort following the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Jared McCain landed with the 76ers at No. 16 in the 2024 NBA draft because of his elite shooting and playmaking, but his social media presence has turned some heads as well. Whether through his painted nails or polished dance moves, McCain has drawn attention and ire as a first-round draft pick and a TikTok star. McCain joined Podcast P with Paul George and spoke about how those two passions can clash, with teams questioning his commitment and fans creating disses.

On Monday, the Union closed a deal worth $1.6 million — plus potential future incentives — to send veteran defensive midfielder José Andrés Martínez to Brazil’s Corinthians. Union manager Jim Curtin said Martínez is a player who redefined the defensive midfield position for the team. But the time was right to move on.

